Bills elevate Ed Oliver's fill-in along with rookie LB for Sunday's road game
The Buffalo Bills are calling up two defensive reinforcements for their Week 2 road game against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
On Saturday, the Bills designated defensive tackle Zion Logue and rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins as practice squad elevations, who will be eligible to appear on gameday.
When Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott declared veteran Ed Oliver to be unavailable due to an ankle injury, it was presumed that Logue would be the next man up. With Oliver being one of only four defensive tackles on the active 53-man roster, a call-up became inevitable.
"Zion’s a heckuva player," said veteran DaQuan Jones on Friday in Orchard Park. "I’m happy for him to get an opportunity this week."
RELATED: Bills' defensive tackles, sans Ed Oliver, ready for Jets' run-heavy attack in Week 2
The 24-year-old Logue appeared in two games for Buffalo as a rookie in 2024. The Bills initially acquired him by claiming the sixth-round draft choice off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad last October 1.
Logue, a Georgia product, was active for the Bills in Weeks 5 and 6 last season before being released and subsequently re-signed to Buffalo's practice squad for the remainder of the year. The 6-foot-6 interior lineman accounted for two tackles over 36 defensive snaps in 2024.
The Bills signed Jenkins after he went undrafted, and the Virginia Tech spent the spring and summer with the organization. He made six tackles as a linebacker during preseason games.
RELATED: Tre'Davious White displays optimism, readiness after missing Bills' win over Ravens
While Jenkins may find himself in a special teams coverage role on Sunday, he also provides insurance for backup linebacker Shaq Thompson, who is questionable to play.
Last week, Buffalo elevated interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green and kicker Matt Prater for the opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Prater has since signed to the 53-man roster.
The Bills and the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on September 14 in East Rutherford.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —