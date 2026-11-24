The Buffalo Bills need a new emergency quarterback for the season's stretch run.

Committing only two 53-man roster spots to quarterbacks, the Bills have stashed third-stringer Shane Buechele on their practice squad for the past few years.

On Tuesday, however, the Indianapolis Colts signed Buechele off the Bills' practice squad and onto their active roster. The Colts were down to two quarterbacks in their building after releasing veteran starter Daniel Jones last week.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old Buechele becomes the third signal caller on Indianapolis's 53-man roster, joining Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.

Meanwhile, the Bills will roll into their Thanksgiving game with quarterback Josh Allen as the starter and Kyle Allen as the lone reserve.

In terms of adding another quarterback, Buffalo will have to scan the free-agent market presuming the front office is unwilling to dedicate a 53-man roster spot to the position. The only way one can claim a player off another team's practice squad is by guaranteeing the player an active roster spot.

Why Shane Buechele will be missed by Bills

Buechele, who initially entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, was is his fourth season as the Bills' third quarterback.

It's known that Buechele has developed a friendship with Allen over the years in addition to their working relationship in a close-knit quarterbacks room.

"It's a room that we've all been in together. We're obviously very good friends. We do a lot of hanging out outside the facility," said Allen this past summer.

Buechele and Kyle Allen battled valiantly for second-string duties throughout training camp with the latter squeaking by.

The Bills' Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and staff joke around with Shane Buechele after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that they both bring a ton of value, not only on the field, but what they bring to the meeting room, their relationship with Josh, their ability to communicate with him, and kind of from their vision to what they see," said offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Over three preseason appearances this past summer, Buechele went 37-of-57 passing (64.9) for 357 yards and one touchdowns. He also ran for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Buffalo made Buechele a practice squad elevation for the Week 10 road contest against the New York Jets. Despite being scratched prior to kickoff, the call-up allowed him to earn a game check.

This has happened before

Late last season, the Chiefs, who were without starter Patrick Mahomes at the time, snatched Buechele off the Bills' practice squad for their Week 18 finale.

Making his NFL debut, Buechele split QB duties with Chris Oladokun for the Chiefs' regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, 2026. He went 7-of-14 passing for 88 yards and added one four-yard rush.

The Chiefs cut Buechele loose following the Week 18 loss, and the Bills subsequently signed him back to the practice squad for their postseason run.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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