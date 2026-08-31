Buffalo Bills' Practice Squad Tracker: Who's Joining Team's 16-Player Reserve Unit?

Practice squad composition is important considering each team can elevate two developmental players weekly for game action.

Furthermore, as the Buffalo Bills have found out in recent years when it comes to the defensive secondary, a number of those who begin the season in reserve roles will be needed as injury replacements at some point.

For those reasons, and more, Bills' brass is busy putting together a 16-player practice squad that can reach 17 members provided one is from the NFL International Pathway program. Defensive lineman Travis Clayton, who was cut by Buffalo on Sunday, fits that criteria.

Two Bills' cuts who will not be on the practice squad are seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride and fullback Ben VanSumeren. The former was claimed by the Cleveland Browns while the latter is reportedly signing a practice squad contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the Bills' reported practice squad signings, which have yet to be announce by the club. The team the player went to training camp with is in parentheses ( ).

QB Shane Buechele (Bills)

Buechele was a no-brainer addition provided the vested veteran was willing to serve in a practice squad role for the third year in a row. He'll be the Bills' third quarterback with only Josh Allen and Kyle Allen on the 53-man roster.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele looks for a receiver while Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bruno Fina holds off Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof giving Buechele time to make the throw during second half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DL Travis Clayton (Bills)

The former Bills' seveneth-round draft pick switched from offensive tackle to defensive line this past spring. His British birth status allows Buffalo an exemption to carry a 17th player on the practice squad.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton (67) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Te'Cory Couch (Bills)

Couch was on the Bills' practice squad in 2025, and he lands back there following a successful summer. He showed valuable versatility switching between corner, slot and safety throughout the preseason.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch (33) celebrates with cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) after making an interception during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Greg Dortch (Lions)

Released by the Detroit Lions, Dortch may be the punt returner that Buffalo needs. He also has 145 career catches over 68 games. The former Arizona Cardinal has time under current Bills' special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Frank Gore Jr. (Bills)

The son of the legendary running back will join the Bills' practice squad for the third year in a row as the team's RB4. He made his NFL debut in the playoffs last January, appearing in both games.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Stephen Gosnell (Bills)

The former undrafted wide receiver out of Virginia Tech was on the 2025 practice squad after flashing in training camp as a rookie. To no surprise, the Joe Brady favorite back again.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (89) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Keonta Jenkins (Bills)

As a rookie in 2025, Jenkins appeared in three games as a Bills' practice squd elevation. He was likely one of the final cuts as the team kept only four inside linebackers on the 53-man roster.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T Chase Lundt (Bills)

The 2025 Bills' sixth-round draft pick spent his rookie season on the roster as a weekly gameday inactive. He remains a developmental piece with knowledge of the program.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ja'Mori Maclin (Bills)

The undrafted rookie led the Bills in receiving yards during preseason game action. Buffalo was reportedly always interested in keeping him around.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori MacLin (84) makes a catch in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Trent Sherfield (Bills)

The veteran appeared likely to make the roster had Buffalo kept a sxith wide receiver. He offers special teams ability and familiarity with the franchise having played every game during the 2023 season.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) breaks up a pass for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

S Geno Stone (Bills)

After losing out to Damar Hamlin in the race for the fourth safety spot, Stone apparently remains in the Bills' plans. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was highly complimentary of Stone, who was playing through pain during the preseason.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Geno Stone (25) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Kani Walker (Bills)

One of the Bills' more "controversial" cuts, the undrafted rookie cleared waivers and will return to Orchard Park in a practice squad capacity after a standout summer.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect