Buffalo Bills' Practice Squad Tracker: Who's Joining Team's 16-Player Reserve Unit?
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Practice squad composition is important considering each team can elevate two developmental players weekly for game action.
Furthermore, as the Buffalo Bills have found out in recent years when it comes to the defensive secondary, a number of those who begin the season in reserve roles will be needed as injury replacements at some point.
For those reasons, and more, Bills' brass is busy putting together a 16-player practice squad that can reach 17 members provided one is from the NFL International Pathway program. Defensive lineman Travis Clayton, who was cut by Buffalo on Sunday, fits that criteria.
Two Bills' cuts who will not be on the practice squad are seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride and fullback Ben VanSumeren. The former was claimed by the Cleveland Browns while the latter is reportedly signing a practice squad contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are the Bills' reported practice squad signings, which have yet to be announce by the club. The team the player went to training camp with is in parentheses ( ).
QB Shane Buechele (Bills)
Buechele was a no-brainer addition provided the vested veteran was willing to serve in a practice squad role for the third year in a row. He'll be the Bills' third quarterback with only Josh Allen and Kyle Allen on the 53-man roster.
DL Travis Clayton (Bills)
The former Bills' seveneth-round draft pick switched from offensive tackle to defensive line this past spring. His British birth status allows Buffalo an exemption to carry a 17th player on the practice squad.
DB Te'Cory Couch (Bills)
Couch was on the Bills' practice squad in 2025, and he lands back there following a successful summer. He showed valuable versatility switching between corner, slot and safety throughout the preseason.
WR Greg Dortch (Lions)
Released by the Detroit Lions, Dortch may be the punt returner that Buffalo needs. He also has 145 career catches over 68 games. The former Arizona Cardinal has time under current Bills' special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.
RB Frank Gore Jr. (Bills)
The son of the legendary running back will join the Bills' practice squad for the third year in a row as the team's RB4. He made his NFL debut in the playoffs last January, appearing in both games.
WR Stephen Gosnell (Bills)
The former undrafted wide receiver out of Virginia Tech was on the 2025 practice squad after flashing in training camp as a rookie. To no surprise, the Joe Brady favorite back again.
LB Keonta Jenkins (Bills)
As a rookie in 2025, Jenkins appeared in three games as a Bills' practice squd elevation. He was likely one of the final cuts as the team kept only four inside linebackers on the 53-man roster.
T Chase Lundt (Bills)
The 2025 Bills' sixth-round draft pick spent his rookie season on the roster as a weekly gameday inactive. He remains a developmental piece with knowledge of the program.
WR Ja'Mori Maclin (Bills)
The undrafted rookie led the Bills in receiving yards during preseason game action. Buffalo was reportedly always interested in keeping him around.
WR Trent Sherfield (Bills)
The veteran appeared likely to make the roster had Buffalo kept a sxith wide receiver. He offers special teams ability and familiarity with the franchise having played every game during the 2023 season.
S Geno Stone (Bills)
After losing out to Damar Hamlin in the race for the fourth safety spot, Stone apparently remains in the Bills' plans. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was highly complimentary of Stone, who was playing through pain during the preseason.
CB Kani Walker (Bills)
One of the Bills' more "controversial" cuts, the undrafted rookie cleared waivers and will return to Orchard Park in a practice squad capacity after a standout summer.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.