Why Did Bills Elevate QB Shane Buechele in Week 10? Is Josh Allen Okay to Face Jets?

Breathe easy, Buffalo Bills' fans.

Quarterback Josh Allen is not injured, and he's still scheduled to start against the New York Jets in The Meadowlands on Sunday.

While Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, and backup QB Kyle Allen are both expected to be fully available for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15, the Bills elected to expend a gameday elevation on practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele.

Quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Josh Allen take the field from the new players tunnel during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the lone call-up, Buffalo made a roster swap out in its defensive secondary on Saturday. The Bills activated defensive back Jordan Hancock from Injured Reserve, and released Te'Cory Couch in a corresponding move that opened a roster spot for the former.

As a result of the elevation, Buechele is eligible to dress for the divisional road test against the Jets. Furthermore, the Bills aren't required to use a gameday roster spot for him.

Buffalo is likely to list Buechele amongst the Week 10 inactives while designating him as the emergency third quarterback. In that case, he can only enter the game in the nightmare scenario where both Allens suffer injuries.

Likely less concerned about having an emergency QB option available, the Bills have presumably made this move as a courtesy to Buechele for his work thus far this season. It also allows him to earn an active roster game check, which is significantly higher than his weekly practice squad pay.

Buechele is considered a valuable voice in the Bills' quarterbacks room, and he's seemingly developed a fantastic working relationship with Allen.

The Bills' Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and staff joke around with Shane Buechele after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who is Shane Buechele?

The 28-year-old Buechele initially joined the Bills' practice squad after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs following training camp in 2022.

Buffalo has kept the undrafted Buechele as its third quarterback for a fourth straight season. Although he has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Bills, he made his NFL debut in Week 18 last year after being claimed off the practice squad by the Chiefs.

After the 2025 regular season finale, Kansas City cut Buechele loose, and he subsequently rejoined the Bills for the playoffs.

Buechele performed adequately over the course of three preseason games this past summer, but he ultimately finished behind Kyle Allen in the QB2 competition.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Shane Buechele preseason stats

vs. Panthers — 6-of-9 passing (66.7 pct), 50 yards, 80.8 rating



at Browns — 5-of-10 passing (50.0 pct.), 111 yards, TD, 123.3 rating, TD rush



vs. Steelers — 26-of-38 passing (68.4 pct), 196 yards, 80.6 rating, 11 rush yards

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —