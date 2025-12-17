Bills pick Matt Prater's temporary replacement, sign journeyman after tryout

The Buffalo Bills are in a bit of a pickle at the kicker position.

With starter Tyler Bass unavailable due to season-ending groin surgery, grizzled veteran Matt Prater has filled in effectively as the Bills' primary placekicker.

Now, with Prater on the shelf due to a calf injury, and definitely out at least one week, the Bills need a substitute for their December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns and, potentially, beyond.

Per the NFL transactions wire, Buffalo hosted two kickers for tryouts on Tuesday in Orchard Park, opting to sign Michael Badgley to a practice squad contract. The Bills also worked out fellow journeyman Matthew Wright, who has kicked in games for eight NFL teams since 2020.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) attempts an extra point against the Cincinnati Bengals with the help of punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

About Badgley

The 30-year-old Badgley, who began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, spent the 2024 season on Detroit Lions' Injured Reserve. He returned to action in 2025, making seven appearances for the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to being cut loose by the Colts on December 2, Badgley hit 10 field goals on 11 attempts, including a 2-for-3 clip from 50+ yards. On the downside, he converted only 85.7 percent of PATs.

Badgley, a New Jersey native who played collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes, has made 108 career field goals with an 83.1 percent conversion rate. His career long is 59 yards. The veteran has kicked in regular season games for five different teams.

As for playoff experience, Badgley appeared in two games for the 2018 Chargers and three games for the 2023 Lions. He is 8 of 9 on field goals in the postseason while posting a perfect 13-of-13 clip on PATs.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Michael Badgley (12) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prater's reported status

Although it doesn't appear to threaten his season, Prater's injury sounds like it could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks.

"I mean, not ideal," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. "Matt's done a really good job having that consistency during the year. Obviously, T. Bass had the surgery, so he's not an option either. So we'll figure that piece out."

Prater has converted 18 of 20 field goal attempts through 14 games for the Bills. The 41-year-old has missed three extra points in 46 chances.

As for a timeline, McDermott reported it as "more week to week right now."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chats with Matt Prater who won the game with his field goal attempt. Prater received a Sunday Night football after the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

