12 Buffalo Bills' Free Agents Still Unsigned as Training Camp Begins

There are 12 free agents who remain unsigned after taking snaps for the Buffalo Bills last season, and the bulk are defensive players.

With training camp beginning, the fact that nine former Bills' defenders are still available shows what the rest of the NFL thinks about the quality of the defensive talent that Buffalo deployed in 2025.

There's no hiding the fact that the Bills' defense relied on a number of high-mileage veterans in important spots one year ago, and a number of those grizzled gridders have apparently not been in high demand on the free agent market.

Here are 12 players who won't be reporting to St. John Fisher University on July 28.

DE Joey Bosa

Bosa was Buffalo's big ticket defensive addition in 2025, but didn't show enough to compel the Bills to run it back. He made a handful of splash plays, but faded down the stretch and was a non-factor in the playoffs. Rumors suggest Bosa will either join his brother with the San Francisco 49ers or retire.

WR Brandin Cooks

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Cooks has expressed interest in returning to the Bills, but they seemingly don't have room for the veteran at this point with Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell all fighting for reps before DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir.

WR Gabe Davis

Unfortunately, a devastating knee injury spoiled what could have been somewhat of a storybook homecoming for Davis last year. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick has endured devastating knee injuries in back-to-back years, and he likely wouldn't be ready until midseason at earliest.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13), center, can’t haul in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42), bottom, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DT DaQuan Jones

The 34-year-old defensive tackle showed his age last season, and he may have played his final NFL snap. There hasn't been much chatter, if any, about Jones on the free agent market.

LB Matt Milano

Although injuries have been an issue, the 32-year-old Milano looked far from finished when on the field last season. It's surprising that he hasn't found another team yet, but it's unknown how much interest he has in starting new.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi was a complete swing-and-miss by general manager Brandon Beane. After serving a six-game suspension for PED use, the defensive tackle was practically invisible until a costly penalty in the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. It's not surprising to see the 32-year-old without a job.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi tackles New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams after Williams caught a pass at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DT Jordan Phillips

The soon-to-be 34-year-old Phillips, who was nothing more than a depth piece last year, has been on record saying it's either the Bills or retirement. Unless he is eventually signed as a late-season injury replacement, we may have seen the last of Phillips and his puffy coat.

S Jordan Poyer

Poyer's 2025 return was likely a farewell tour for the 13-year veteran. Even in the twilight of his career, the former All-Pro played a key role for the Bills' defense. His absence, due a pulled hamstring, was easily noticeable in the playoff loss to the Broncos.

K Matt Prater

The Bills pulled Prater, who turns 42 years old next month, off the couch late last summer when it became apparent that Tyler Bass would be unavailable. While he performed remarkably well, it was apparent that age was catching up to him.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chats with Matt Prater who won the game with his field goal attempt. Prater received a Sunday Night football after the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S Taylor Rapp

The created $3 million in cap space by moving on from Rapp after an injury-riddled 2025 season. At 28 years old, the former Super Bowl champion will likely get another chance around the NFL at some point.

LB Shaq Thompson

Thompson's market apparently never materialized to the level that was expected by the veteran linebacker. The Sean McDermott favorite, dating back to their shared time with the Carolina Panthers, remains available after vowing not to play for pennies. Thompson, who signed with the Bills in June last year, will likely have to settle for a veteran minimum contract if he hopes to continue playing.

CB Tre'Davious White

The Bills' most surprising non-move of the offseason has to involve not re-signing their 2017 first-round pick for one more go-round. The well-liked White would instantly add needed cornerback depth as a veteran insurance policy.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White has his arm wrapped around Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as Mims attempts to catch the pass during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. White was called for holding. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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