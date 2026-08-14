Buffalo Bills Bring Back Former Safety for Preseason Opener

With their first preseason game just hours away, the Buffalo Bills decided to make a couple of roster moves on Friday.

They announced they signed a familiar face, bringing back safety Wande Owens who they released just two weeks prior. To make room for Owens, the Bills cut linebacker Otis Reese IV. Reese was just signed to the team one week ago after being released by the New England Patriots.

Reese had experience in Buffalo as well, signing with the Bills in September as a member of the practice squad. Before that, Reese played in 20 games with the Tennessee Titans, where he recorded 38 tackles and one interception while showing talent as a special teams contributor.

Owens is the second addition made to the Bills' secondary this week. With multiple cornerbacks on the shelf, Buffalo signed former Tennessee Titans' contributor Anthony Kendall.

Wande Owens had plenty of suitors after being cut

Buffalo Bills safety Wande Owens enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Owens played collegiately at Yale before spending the 2024 season at New Hampshire. He was an undrafted free agent, who made some waves during the preseason. Owens unfortunately suffered an injury which forced him to miss his rookie campaign.

This year, it became more difficult for him to make the 53-man roster. Buffalo brought in multiple safeties including free agency additions C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone as well as fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore. They also re-signed Damar Hamlin, giving them plenty of depth at the position.

That's why Buffalo was comfortable moving on from Owens, but as health in the secondary has become a question leading into the first week of the preseason, bringing back a player familiar with the defense is a wise move.

While he was gone, Owens reportedly worked out for four different teams. The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans were two of the franchises that kicked the tires on Owens, but he was not signed to a contract. Even so, that interest suggests it wasn't just Bills fans who took notice of him during the 2025 offseason.

Owens could see action on Saturday

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston tries to avoid a tackle by Buffalo Bills safety Wande Owens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With health limiting several players in the secondary, Buffalo could very easily turn to Owens on Saturday as they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

The fact that Owens played for the team in 2025, and was with them throughout OTAs, minicamp, and in the beginning of training camp means he can jump in and play less than 24 hours after signing.

Buffalo and Carolina will play on Saturday at 1:00 pm in what will be the first exhibition game at the new Highmark Stadium. The Bills unofficially opened the stadium during their annual return of the blue and red scrimmage, but this will be the first actual game played in their new home.

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