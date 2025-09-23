Buffalo Bills add former Tennessee Titans' LB to practice squad ahead of Saints game
After several players participated in a tryout in Orchard Park to begin the week, the Buffalo Bills announced they signed linebacker Otis Reese IV to their practice on Tuesday.
On Monday, a total of six players tried out for the team, with Buffalo electing to sign former seventh-round draft pick Nick Broeker to the team’s 17-man practice squad leading into this week’s game against the Saints. They followed that up by welcoming Reese IV into the fold the following day, releasing cornerback Jalen Kimber in a corresponding move.
Reese IV, a safety in college, was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and was subsequently placed on Tennessee’s practice squad before signing him to its active roster later in his rookie year.
The 27-year-old Reese appeared in seven games with three starts at linebacker during his first professional season, totaling 21 tackles and finishing tied for fourth on the team in special teams tackles.
Last season, Reese IV made Tennessee’s 53-man roster and recorded two starts over 13 games played, totaling 17 tackles and an interception. The Titans released him during training camp.
Bills practice squad linebacker Keonta Jenkins sustained a leg injury during this past week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the extent of which is unknown at this time. Jenkins has been activated for each of the past two games, participating in 50 percent of Buffalo’s special teams snaps during Weeks 2 and 3.
If Jenkins is out for any extended period of time, there’s a chance we see Reese IV activated as a special teams contributor as soon as Week 4 against the Saints.
