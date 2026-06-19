Bills Create Preseason RB Competition, Bring Spring League Star Back Into NFL

The Buffalo Bills added a fifth running back to the 90-man roster on Thursday.

One week after designating undrafted rookie running back Desmond Reid as waived/injured, the Bills filled the vacated roster spot by signing spring league star Ian Wheeler. The newest Bill is coming off a June 13 performance that earned United Bowl MVP honors in the Louisville Kings' win over the DC Defenders.

Initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2024, Wheeler spent his rookie year on Injured Reserve. The Bears waived the small-school product after training camp in 2025.

Wheeler spent one week on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad during the 2025 campaign prior to moving onto the United Football League for the spring season. He subsequently averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for six touchdowns over nine UFL regular season games.

In the UFL title game, Wheeler ran 10 times for 81 yards and a go-ahead touchdown.

Louisville Kings’ Ian Wheeler goes 1 yard to score a touchdown against Birmingham Stallions in a United Football League game at Lynn Family Stadium on March 27, 2026. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Battle for backup RB reps

Reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook is entrenched atop the depth chart, but the remainder of the reps are seemingly up for grabs. We recently wrote about Cook's outlook heading into the summer.

Ray Davis, a 2024 fourth-round pick, has emerged as an effective kick returner, and he could make a case for more opportunities in the backfield. Veteran Ty Johnson has been called the "best third-down back in football" by quarterback Josh Allen.

In 2025, the Bills carried Cook, Davis and Johnson on their 53-man regular season roster while stashing Frank Gore Jr. on the practice squad for the second year in a row. Gore made his first two career appearances filling in for an injured Johnson during the playoffs this last January.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One can presume that Wheeler will at least have an opportunity to overtake Gore as Buffalo's fourth running back. If he can show special teams value, the Bills could consider using a fourth roster spot at the position.

The Bills will open training camp with their first practice on July 29 at St. John Fisher.

Ian Wheeler's history vs. Bills

Wheeler, who hails from Howard, has played in five NFL Preseason games for the Bears over the past two summers, and two of those exhibitions have been against the Bills.

Scoring four touchdowns over the course of two lopsided Bears' victories, Wheeler carried 24 times for 123 yards while going up against Buffalo. He's gained more than 80 percent of his career preseason rushing total in the wins.

Coming out of Howard, where he also served as a return specialist, Wheeler showed 4.39 speed along with impressive marks in the broad jump (10' 5") and vertical jump (38.5").

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images