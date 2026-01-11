Key Bills' offensive weapon inactive vs. Jaguars, makes way for Frank Gore Jr. debut
It didn't look good when Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson was shown wearing a protective walking boot while entering the EverBank Stadium on Sunday morning.
Initially as questionable to dress for the January 11 wild-card round road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson is one of the Bills' seven inactives that were announced 90 minutes prior to the 1:05 p.m. kickoff.
Johnson's absence makes way for Frank Gore Jr. to make his NFL debut in a playoff game. Buffalo elevated Gore and linebacker Baylon Spector from the practice squad on Saturday. Both players are active.
As expected, linebacker Terrel Bernard and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston are inactive for the postseason opener due to injuries.
Veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi headlines a quartet of healthy scratches. Offensive tackle Tylan Grable, safety Darnell Savage and fourth tight end Keleki Latu round out the list of inactives.
Johnson injury fallout
After banging up his ankle early during the regular season finale, Johnson finished the game, but subsequently landed on the official injury report as a non-participant. He improved to limited at Friday's practice, but was unable to recover fast enough.
Johnson, who scored two touchdowns in last week's win, has handled third-down duties for Buffalo throughout the season. While Gore, who was the Bills' leading rusher during the preseason, is available, the expectation is for Ray Davis carry most of the load behind starting running back James Cook.
Bills' Gameday Inactives (Wild Card)
LB Terrel Bernard
OT Tylan Grable
CB Maxwell Hairston
RB Ty Johnson
TE Keleki Latu
DT Larry Ogunjobi
S Darnell Savage
