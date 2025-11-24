Bills considering unemployed former first-round pick as potential pass rush insurance
The Buffalo Bills are leaving no old stone unturned.
In a year where they brought wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back into the building, the Bills are exploring the return of a former first-round draft pick.
According to the NFL transactions wire, the Bills hosted defensive end Shaq Lawson for a tryout in Orchard Park. The 31-year-old Lawson was the lone player to audition on Monday at One Bills Drive.
Lawson, the Bills' 2016 first-round draft pick, last appeared in an NFL game on October 20, 2024 when he logged 14 defensive snaps as a practice squad gameday elevation for the Carolina Panthers. He was released two days later and has remained on the free-agent market since.
Depending upon his current condition, Lawson may be able to step in and provide some juice at some point down the season's stretch. At the least, he offers a battle-tested insurance policy for the winter months.
Meanwhile, the Bills' pass rush, particulary the front four, seems to fail at key moments in games. Not to mention, there is no one player even close to reaching the 10-sack plateau.
Defensive end Joey Bosa, whose modest sack total (4.0) leads the team, has been battling through a wrist injury, and his effectiveness has appeared somewhat compromised.
Lawson may land back where he started
The Clemson product has already served two tours of duty with the Bills. After his rookie contract, which did not include a fifth-year option, expired, Lawson spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with AFC East rivals Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.
Lawson returned to Buffalo for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, totaling 31 regular season appearances over that time. The former No. 19 overall selection, during the Bills' Rex Ryan era, has made 110 career appearances (38 starts). He has 26.0 sacks and 77 quarterback hits to his credit.
