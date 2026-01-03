Bills' Dalton Kincaid, two others questionable to face Jets on Week 18 injury report
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills will have plenty of key pieces available for the Highmark Stadium finale on January 4, but how many of them they choose to use remains to be seen.
At the top of the list is quarterback Josh Allen, who has been cleared for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the New York Jets despite a banged-up right foot. Although he doesn't carry a Week 18 injury designation, Allen may not play more than the one snap required to extend his consecutive starts streak.
Three notable contributors are questionable to play against the Jets, and there's a case for the Bills to rest all three for the following week's playoff opener. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are all in different situations, but all would certainly benefit from a game off.
RELATED: Bills decline to pursue emergency QB with Josh Allen banged up in Week 18
“We need to obviously prioritize the safety of our players as best we can. And yet at the same time, we want to play well and we want to do right by the fans as best we can in this case," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his Friday appearance on WGR's Extra Point Show.
Kincaid, who is managing a knee problem that originated back in training camp, missed last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He practiced all week on a limited basis.
Bosa also appears to be on a maintenance plan of sorts after tweaking his hamstring late in November 30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 30-year-old Bosa has played in three straight games after missing the December 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has a financial interest in playing on Sunday, too. With one more sack, Bosa earns a $250K bonus per Spotrac.
Phillips, 33, has missed the last two games due to an ankle issue. He was upgraded to full participation at Friday's practice after back-to-back limited sessions.
Three defensive starters unavailable
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Terrel Bernard are all ruled out due to injuries.
Poyer and Jones both missed the December 28 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former is nursing a hamstring injury that popped up late in the December 21 over the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Jones has been bothered by the reemergence of a calf injury that originated in October.
After returning from a right elbow injury, Bernard injured his calf last time out against the Eagles. He left the game early and did not return. The team captain was unavailable to practice all week.
Prater's highly-anticipated return
After two weeks of instability at kicker, veteran Matt Prater has been cleared for game action. He tweaked his quad late during the December 14 win over the New England Patriots.
MORE: Bills' kicking situation finally takes turn in right direction on New Year's Eve
The Bills deployed practice squad addition Michael Badgley each of the last two games, and he missed multiple key kicks. With Prater trending in the right direction, Buffalo released Badgley this past Monday.
Prater was a full participant all week at practice.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 18)
FRIDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
RB James Cook (vet rest) — Full
(Game: - )
DE AJ Epenesa (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
OT Tylan Grable (personal) — Full
(Game: - )
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Full
(Game: Questionable)
CB Tre'Davious White (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — Full
(Game: - )
K Matt Prater (quad) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Deone Walker (illness) — DNP
(Game: - )
THURSDAY
QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
RB James Cook (vet rest) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (illness) — DNP
OT Tylan Grable (personal) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (illness) — Limited
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — Full
K Matt Prater (quad) — Full
WEDNESDAY
QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited
K Matt Prater (quad) — Full
*Bills held a walkthrough on Wednesday, meaning player participation is an estimation
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.