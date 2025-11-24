Bills' latest defensive injury likely 'not long term' for team captain
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out until January at the earliest. Defensive lineman Michael Hoecht is done for the season as is safety Taylor Rapp.
Simply put, the last thing the Buffalo Bills need is another long-term injury on defense, and it looks like they may have avoided one with starting linebacker Terrel Bernard.
Joining cornerback Maxwell Hairston and right tackle Spencer Brown as players who left the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans and did not return, Bernard suffered a right elbow injury when his arm got caught in between teammate Matt Milano and running back JK Dobbins on a third-quarter tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
Dr. David Chao, who specializes in football injury analysis following a 17-year run as San Diego Chargers' team doctor, termed Bernard's injury a "right elbow hyperextension/subluxation."
"Hard to play thru but if anyone can with a brace, he can. Not long term or season ending," said Chao in an X post.
Bernard, one of two Bills' team captains, left the game with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter of the eventual 23-19 road loss. The linebacker went into the locker room, presumably for X-rays, and later returned to the sideline with his injured arm in a sling.
Meanwhile, the Pro Football Doc noted that Bernard's sideline appearance was an encouraging sight.
"Back on sideline with a sling only. Bodes well for return with short absence," said Chao.
Although the November 30 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn't seem likely, even with the benefit of the "mini bye," Bernard has already shown his willingness to play through injury this season.
Bothered by an ankle injury, the 26-year-old Bernard has been on the team's official injury report for the past month.
Fortunately, the Bills welcomed veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson back into the rotation in Week 12 against the Texans. He has missed three straight games with a hamstring issue.
