Bills Central

Bills tried poaching SEC rookie from division rival to boost pass rush

Buffalo wanted to add the LSU defensive end to their 53-man roster

Colin Richey

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2)
Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' defense has been battered with injuries this season, especially along the defensive line. With edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson on season-ending IR, Brandon Beane reportedly attempted to sign rookie defensive end Bradyn Swinson off of the New England Patriots' practice squad.

A fifth round pick in the 2025 draft (146th) , Swinson was second-team All SEC last season for his strong campaign at LSU. In 13 games, the Tiger totaled 58 tackles, 13 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. The rookie was a surprise cut as New England trimmed down to 53 players, but found a home on the team's practice squad.

RELATED: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'

When talking to MassLive on Wednesday, Swinson revealed that he had "multiple opportunities to leave New England and sign with another team's 53-man roster."

Bradyn Swinson
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson (DL69) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'll just tell you one — Buffalo was one of them."

The rookie was signed to New England's active roster this week, meaning he is no longer eligible to be poached by the Bills or any other team looking for a high-upside edge rusher.

The Bills recently signed veteran DE Morgan Fox to their practice squad, but Beane could still be looking for a more youthful solution to help replace the snaps and productivity of Hoecht and Jackson.

Brandon Bean
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball