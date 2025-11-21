Bills tried poaching SEC rookie from division rival to boost pass rush
The Buffalo Bills' defense has been battered with injuries this season, especially along the defensive line. With edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson on season-ending IR, Brandon Beane reportedly attempted to sign rookie defensive end Bradyn Swinson off of the New England Patriots' practice squad.
A fifth round pick in the 2025 draft (146th) , Swinson was second-team All SEC last season for his strong campaign at LSU. In 13 games, the Tiger totaled 58 tackles, 13 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. The rookie was a surprise cut as New England trimmed down to 53 players, but found a home on the team's practice squad.
When talking to MassLive on Wednesday, Swinson revealed that he had "multiple opportunities to leave New England and sign with another team's 53-man roster."
"I'll just tell you one — Buffalo was one of them."
The rookie was signed to New England's active roster this week, meaning he is no longer eligible to be poached by the Bills or any other team looking for a high-upside edge rusher.
The Bills recently signed veteran DE Morgan Fox to their practice squad, but Beane could still be looking for a more youthful solution to help replace the snaps and productivity of Hoecht and Jackson.
