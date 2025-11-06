Bills' Michael Hoecht selects surgeon who operated on Aaron Rodgers, Kobe Bryant
Michael Hoecht went top shelf when selecting a surgeon to repair his ruptured Achilles.
While wreaking havoc up front for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the energetic defensive end suffered the season-ending injury.
Four days later, Hoecht confirmed he underwent surgery, and it was performed by a renowned doctor with a rich history of success. When it comes to repairing the Achilles for multiple world-class athletes, Dr. ElAttrache is viewed as elite. His patients have included future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"Surgery went well 👍🏼," said Hoecht in an X post. "Huge s/o to Dr. ElAttrache for putting me back together. Best in the business."
There's plenty of evidence to support Hoecht's claim with the Rodgers case serving as a prime example.
At 39 years old, Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Bills in the 2023 season opener. Two days after the September 11 divisional matchup between Buffalo and the New York Jets, Rodgers underwent surgery in Southern California.
"I knew that [the late] Kobe [Bryant] had done his Achilles. I had forgotten that he had gotten surgery the next day," said Rodgers. "I have a friendship going back many years with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Neal worked on my collarbone back in '17. I had already texted him from the locker room [on Monday night] and was wondering how quickly we could get this done. I didn't want to waste any time."
The veteran quarterback was back practicing with the Jets during December and made a full return in 2024. Now starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has thrown 45 touchdowns in 25 games since returning to action with a surgically-repaired Achilles.
While it's unknown if Hoecht underwent a similar procedure, ElAttrache performed a cutting-edge "speed bridge" technique on Rodgers.
"Dr. Neal ElAttrache did kind of a newer, innovative surgery," said Rodgers during an October 17, 2023 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I asked him if we could push it. If we could push it beyond the normal protocols. [Running back] Cam Akers had the same surgery. He was able to come back in about five months."
Having recently turned 28 years old, Hoecht should be in line for a speedy recovery. Multiple estimations suggest he'll be ready in time for training camp next July.
In two games since coming off his season-opening suspension, Hoecht totaled 64 defensive snaps, five tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.
