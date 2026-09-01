Bills Bring Back Well-Liked Linebacker With 118 Career Starts for Insurance Purposes

And there it is.

After more than 4.5 months on the free agent market, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is returning to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are signing the 32-year-old Thompson to a practice squad contract. Here are Buffalo's 17 practice squad signings.

The Bills made a similar move in 2025 with safety Jordan Poyer, who signed to the practice squad despite not playing in training camp last summer. As it turned out, in addition to providing mentorship as a practice player, Buffalo needed Poyer to fill in as a starter by late October.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thompson, a 2015 first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, spent the 2025 campaign with the Bills after playing his first 10 seasons for the team that drafted him.

While a portion of the fanbase was clamoring for Buffalo to re-sign Thompson after he played well last year, it appears as if the veteran was holding out for a potential starting opportunity. Since that never emerged, he winds up back in the mix with the Bills.

Shaq Thompson solidifies potential Bills' soft spot on defense

The Bills kept only four off-ball linebackers on their 53-man roster with one being fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Joe Andreessen, who is more valuable on special teams, is the other backup behind presumed starters Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Should either starter become unavailable, Buffalo would suddenly seem thin at the position especially in terms of starting experience.

Thompson, who will be eligible for three gameday elevations before the Bills must sign him to the 53-man roster, has played in 135 career regular season games. He's made 118 starts.

In 2025, he fought through nagging injuries to make 12 regular season appearances for Buffalo, including six starts. Thompson finished with 56 tackles over 417 defensive snaps.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix who kept the ball and was going to run with it during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel like I can do everything and anything. Regardless of what injury I'm going through, I'm playing through everything. That's just who I am as a person. I always tell myself if I can walk, I'm playing," said Thompson last October.

Starting both Bills' playoff games, Thompson totaled 13 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one interception.

"I'm here to help the team. I know my role on the team, and that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to play my role," said Thompson during his first Bills' stint.

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