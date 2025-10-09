Looking for upgrades, Bills may deploy two familiar, but forgotten commodities
The Buffalo Bills' front office can only do so much at this point in the calendar.
Outside of a potential Amari Cooper-like addition prior to the November 4 trade deadline, the Bills will have to ride with their current personnel the rest of the way.
There's simply no magic bullet to fix the Bills' defensive woes, which range from subpar secondary play to poor tackling at every level to a defensive line that needs to more consistently harass the passer.
As for their criticized receiving corps, Buffalo isn't pulling off a trade for AJ Brown anytime soon. Not to mention, the Bills have already shown they can score points despite lacking a true boundary WR1, making the concern somewhat overblown.
With that said, the Bills actually have a couple tricks left in the bag.
Preparing for a "break glass in case of emergency" scenario, general manager Brandon Beane quietly added two known commodities to the Bills' practice squad weeks ago.
First, Buffalo signed former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer off the street following a disappointing 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. Less than one week later, the Bills plucked former fourth-round wide receiver Gabe Davis from the free-agent pool after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut bait with the injured player in May.
REALTED: Retired Bills' starter endorses potential WR option Gabe Davis as 'culture guy'
With the Bills carrying only three pure safeties on the 53-man roster, the 34-year-old Poyer may be closer to active duty than some think. Should Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop or Damar Hamlin suddenly become unavailable, Poyer, who spent seven seasons as a Bills' starter before becoming a salary cap casualty, could be the best "next man up."
While defensive back Cam Lewis can play safety, he's seemingly more valuable as a backup nickel cornerback. The other safety option would be fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock, who has yet to take any defensive reps on gameday.
Even though he looked to have physically declined during his last season with the Bills in 2023, Poyer's knowledge and experience remain invaluable tools that make the grizzled veteran a more appealing option than most.
One has to think that if Poyer displays physical capability during practice, Buffalo will be willing to insert him into the lineup at some point, especially if Taylor Rapp continues to underperform.
MORE: Determined Jordan Poyer has 'the receipts' as he embarks on second Bills' stint
Age, however, isn't an issue for Davis. The only question is how far along is the 26-year-old along in his recovery from meniscus surgery.
If healthy, Davis has shown to be a downfield threat when Josh Allen is delivering the passes. He's also been praised by offensive coordinator Joe Brady for his willingness and effectiveness as a blocker.
Davis averaged 16.7 yards per reception as a Bill and accounted for 6+ touchdown catches each of his four seasons.
When it comes to Poyer and Davis, the Bills have seen firsthand what the two players can do. It's worth attempting to turn back the clock and see if they have anything left in the tank.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —