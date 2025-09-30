'Football player' Shaq Thompson gives Bills' young LBs chance to 'watch' and 'learn'
Buffalo Bills' third-year linebacker Dorian Williams still has plenty of learning to do.
Filling in for an injured Matt Milano in the September 28 win over the New Orleans Saints, Williams looked lethargic and confused while missing multiple tackles. The linebacker was part of a defensive effort that allowed the Saints to average 5.6 yards per carry.
Although Williams's performance isn't a reason to sound any alarms, there's arguably a better option available on the Bills' bench.
Tenth-year veteran Shaq Thompson spelled Williams for 11 of 67 defensive snaps in Week 4, and he looked remarkable effective during the small sample size. The former Carolina Panthers' first-round draft pick made two solo tackles and a jarring pass break-up while on the field during the 31-19 win.
"Football player. He's a football player. He plays the position the way it's meant to be played," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.
McDermott, however, clarified that Thompson's playing time was not related to the performance of Williams.
"It wasn't anything Dorian was doing wrong," said McDermott. "It was just more at that moment we felt like [was a chance to get reps for another player], and I think Dorian had a little bump at that point as well."
When Milano becomes available again, he's clearly the best option to hold that weakside linebacker role in this defensive scheme. In the meantime, Buffalo would be smart to give Thompson a serious look. Additionally, the Bills should also consider deploying the grizzled veteran when they stray from their base formation in favor of a three-linebacker set.
Although he just joined the Bills this past offseason, Thompson is no stranger to McDermott nor the defensive scheme. The Bills' head coach was the Panthers' defensive coordinator for the linebacker's first two NFL seasons.
"I think a lot of our younger linebackers, just watch him, watch him how he plays the position, and they'll learn," said McDermott.
Sounds like moving Williams into an understudy role is something the Bills shoud seriously consider at this point.
