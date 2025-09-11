Bills Damar Hamlin set to appear in second Hallmark holiday movie
Earlier this year, it was announced that the Buffalo Bills would be part of a new Hallmark holiday movie. Safety Damar Hamlin announced that the franchise teamed up with Hallmark to create Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.
This film will be part of the channel's 2025 Countdown to Christmas and comes one year after the success of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.
For Hamlin, it's just one of two Hallmark films he will be a part of. He's now set to appear in another film titled The More the Merrier.
Announced by Abbott HeartMates, the new holiday feature will include real-life individuals who have experienced heart health challenges.
"In a Hallmark movie first, 'The More the Merrier' includes special cameos by real-life individuals who have overcome serious health challenges: five children and teens from the Abbott HeartMates program, a community where people impacted by cardiovascular conditions can share stories, find support and celebrate wins," Abbott News wrote.
"These HeartMates teammates will appear in a scene filmed in Buffalo, N.Y., alongside professional football player, sudden cardiac arrest survivor and Abbott HeartMates ambassador Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has previously met all the HeartMates in the film through his involvement in the Abbott HeartMates community, and he has formed close personal bonds with several, along with their families."
There's no release date for the film, but Abbott News shared that a schedule for the holiday season will be released on September 17.
