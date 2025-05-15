Striking observations from Bills' schedule for Highmark Stadium final season
No holidays, no international games, but there are plenty of primetime appearances for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.
After five night games over the first 12 weeks, the Bills will play in Sunday's featured 4:25 pm ET on three occasions late in the season. In a slightly surprising occurrence, Buffalo did not land a time slot on Thanksgiving, Black Friday or Christmas Day. The Bills also steered clear of the NFL's seven international games.
The first primetime date is the final season opener in Highmark Stadium as the Bills will entertain the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Sept. 7). Buffalo will host a second SNF game when the New England Patriots visit Orchard Park in Week 5 (Oct. 5).
Four of the Bills' first six games, leading into a Week 7 bye, are in primetime. Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 (Sep. 18). The Atlanta Falcons will host the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6 (Oct. 13). The Bills make a second TNF appearance when they visit the Houston Texans in Week 12 (Nov. 20).
Early Home Cookin'
Four of Buffalo's first five games are home at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots in consecutive weeks.
Late Road Stretch
The Bills will travel for four out of five games between Weeks 12 and 16. The stretch starts on November 20 with the TNF matchup in Houston.
Two Super Short Weeks
Buffalo plays twice on Thursday Night Football following Sunday game's the week prior. The November 20 game in Houston entails a short week that features the Bills' longest trip of the season (in terms of air miles).
Spacing Between Prime Opponents
The Bills have seven games in between facing both Super Bowl LIX participants. Buffalo hosts the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Then, the Philadelphia Eagles visit Orchard Park in Week 17.
After the season opener against the reigning AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens, none of the Bills' next five opponents made the playoffs in 2024 and they all drafted in the Top 15 this past April.
Highmark Stadium Finale
The New York Jets are the opponent for the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Week 18. Initially known as Rich Stadium, the venue has been home to the Bills since 1973. A new Highmark Stadium, which will be operational for the 2026 season, is being built across the street on Abbott Road.
2025 Bills' Schedule
WEEK 1 (Sep 7): Bills vs. Ravens, SNF on NBC, 8:20 pm ET
WEEK 2 (Sep 14): Bills at Jets, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 3 (Sep 18): Bills vs. Dolphins, Prime, 8:15 pm ET
WEEK 4 (Sep 28): Bills vs. Saints, FOX, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 5 (Oct 5): Bills vs. Patriots, SNF on NBC, 8:20 pm ET
WEEK 6 (Oct 13): Bills at Falcons, MNF on ESPN, 7:15 pm ET
WEEK 7 (Oct 19): BYE
WEEK 8 (Oct 26): Bills at Panthers, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 9 (Nov 2): Bills vs. Chiefs, CBS, 4:25 pm ET
WEEK 10 (Nov 9): Bills at Dolphins, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 11 (Nov 16): Bills vs. Buccaneers, FOX, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 12 (Nov 20): Bills at Texans, Prime, 8:15 pm ET
WEEK 13 (Nov 30): Bills at Steelers, CBS, 4:25 pm ET
WEEK 14 (Dec 7): Bills vs. Bengals, FOX, 4:25 pm ET
WEEK 15 (Dec 14): Bills at Patriots, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 16 (Dec 21): Bills at Browns, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 17 (Dec 28): Bills vs. Eagles, FOX, 4:25 pm ET
WEEK 18 (TBD): Bills vs. Jets, TBD
