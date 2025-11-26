Bills injury news points to facing Steelers' T.J. Watt without both starting tackles

Just when it appeared the Buffalo Bills' offense was set to get back on track against a porous Pittsburgh Steelers' defense Sunday at Highmark Stadium, ominous news is arising out of western New York.

Bills Mafia, prepare to cringe: The Week 13 matchup might feature the scary mismatch of Steelers' former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt being blocked by ... Ryan Van Denmark, Alec Anderson, Chase Lundt or Tylan Grable. In other words, by anyone not named Dion Dawkins or Spencer Brown.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before practice that both left tackle Dawkins (concussion) and right tackle Brown (shoulder) were out, and seemingly unlikely to play against Pittsburgh.

Dawkins briefly left last week's loss to the Houston Texans after a hit to the head, but was tested for a concussion and cleared to return. He missed four snaps but returned after the evaluation. But symptoms arose the next day and now Dawkins remains in protocol.

Said McDermott, "The next day is when I first heard of it. He was cleared during the game, then afterwards, I got wind of it the next day."

The likely plan is start Van Denmark at left tackle, as he was the one who spelled Dawkins in Houston. Brown's replacement, however, is up in the air. Said McDermott of his Week 13 status, "It doesn't look good for this week."

As the Bills' No. 1 "swing" tackle, Van Denmark also filled in for Brown for the final 13 snaps agains the Texans. But if Van Denmark is on the left, who will protect Josh Allen's right side?

Anderson is a more versatile veteran, but sixth-round rookie Lundt is the only true reserve tackle. The situation could call for an appearance from the almost forgotten Grable. The Bills opened his 21-day practice window on Monday, and need to move the 2024 sixth-round pick onto the active roster to avoid losing him to season-ending injured reserve.

Grable showed flashes as a rookie, earning a spot on the Week 1 roster and playing in the first three games before suffering an abdominal injury. He returned late in the season and started the Week 18 regular-season finale against the New England Patriots. He suffered a concussion in last summer's training camp and hasn't played a snap.

Against a Steelers' pass defense that ranks 31st in the league, the Bills are confident they can move the ball and score points. They also know that plan will implode if one of their backup tackles can't block Watt.

