Three Buffalo Bills in Contract Years Who Won't be Back in 2027

Over the past couple of seasons, the Buffalo Bills have made several decisions when it comes to contracts. They extended quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook, EDGE Greg Rousseau, cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

They also made some tough calls, which included allowing starting left guard David Edwards to leave in free agency. For the most part, however, they've kept their top players under contract.

With all those moves eating up plenty of cap space, it won't be as easy to keep players around once their deals expire. That's why these three players who are in contract years aren't likely to return in 2027.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence gets ready to line up for the next play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards signed a four-year, $61 million deal with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. It wouldn't be shocking to see O'Cyrus Torrence earn something similar in 2027.

Torrence, a second-round pick in 2023, has started 50 games over the past three seasons and while he hasn't been a Pro Bowl player, Torrence has proven to be a legit starter at right guard. Teams will be more than willing to pay for the consistency, and durability that he offers and the Bills might not be able to sign him long-term, even though Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre says they're exploring a potential extension.

That's why third-round pick Jude Bowry could turn out to be a wise pick. If he develops into a starter, it would be an easy transition for the Bills should Torrence leave.

Dorian Williams, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Jim Leonhard taking over as the new defensive coordinator, Dorian Williams is slated to be one of their two starters at inside linebacker. Williams has put up good numbers throughout his career, including 117 tackles in 2024.

His efficiency dipped in 2025, however, as his PFF grade fell from 61.6 in 2024 to 55.3 in 2025. Entering his contract year, Williams has a chance to earn a new deal, but that's a double-edged sword. If he struggles, the Bills would likely look for a replacement, but if he excels, they might not be able to afford him.

Ty Johnson, RB

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ty Johnson enters his fourth season with Buffalo and he's been everything they hoped for, and more. The veteran running back has rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns, but has been far more effective as a pass catcher with 609 yards and six touchdowns on 49 receptions.

He's an excellent option as a third-down back, but he's also going to be 29 in September. Running backs typically decline after that age, making Johnson's future in Buffalo murky.