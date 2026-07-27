Buffalo Bills’ New Alternate Uniform Gets Roasted for ‘Boring’ Look

The Buffalo Bills teased a new uniform, letting fans know an alternate would be unveiled on July 27.

In their teaser video, the Bills showed off a Buffalo Nickel, indicating that the rumors of a gray jersey were likely true. What fans hoped wasn’t true was a leak shared by Ryan Talbot that showed a blue helmet with the “charge” logo by itself.

Unfortunately, for many fans the rumors proved accurate on Monday as the Bills unveiled a look that led to some harsh criticism. Not only is the all gray uniform seen as a stretch for the red, white, and blue franchise, but the helmets look like something that would show up in a football video game that didn’t have NFL licensing.

Bills On SI writer John Green pointed out that the fan base was less than thrilled with the look, but they’re not the only ones scratching their heads. SI.com’s Mike Kadlick was also critical of the uniform, saying the Bills tried too hard. As was the case for many fans, the helmet seemed to be too much for Kadlick, who says it doesn’t fit the rest of the look. The end result was Kadlick giving the uniform a D+, saying it drags their whole look down.

”In an attempt to usher in a new era with a new alternate uniform, the Bills chose the blandest color imaginable—and, in turn, produced a look that's frankly just boring. While I like the helmet design on its own, it doesn't pair well with the all-gray jersey and pants. Instead of complementing the rest of the look, it awkwardly stands out,” Kadlick wrote.

”Buffalo has an otherwise strong uniform closet—led by its primary set and outstanding Rivalries jerseys. These, however, drag the entire collection down.”

Bills claim uniform is for fans, but ignore the actual fans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo front office is trying hard to say that this alternate is all about the fans. They say the color pays tribute to the hard-working people of the “Nickel City,” which isn’t exactly a phrase people from Buffalo say.

It’s not the look that fans have been clamoring for over the past couple of seasons. Bills Mafia has made it clear they want one thing: the red helmet back. The Bills did this in the Week 18 finale against the New York Jets in 2025, but then put it back on the shelf.

Now, instead of giving fans back the helmet they asked for, they’re giving them the first blue helmet in franchise history. Whether it grows on fans remains to be seen, but the initial reaction suggests Buffalo badly misread what their fans wanted.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —