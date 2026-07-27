Bills Unveil New ‘Nickel City’ Jerseys to Mixed Fanfare

The Buffalo Bills finally did it.

After several months of leaks from various accounts on social media, as well as from the team’s own few teasers on Facebook and X over the past few days, the Bills finally unveiled their new “Nickel City” themed jerseys on Monday morning.

Bills unveil new garb to widely disgruntled fanbase

It’s been a hot topic recently, and—for the most part—Bils Mafia appeared to be begrudgingly accepting of the new garb, which is an ode to Buffalo’s nickname of the “Nickel City,” a term that was coined during the period in the United States from 1913 to 1938 when the reverse side of the Indian Head nickel contained the image of an American Bison on it.

And, in spite of last year’s mixed reviews regarding the “Cold Front” jerseys that were put out in conjunction with Nike, the franchise decided to add another color-rush type alternate this season of its very own in order to honor the city of Buffalo as a whole with an all-gray design that is a tribute to the “strength, grit, and authenticity of Western New York’s hard-working people throughout history” according to Monday’s press release from the team.

So, with that in mind, what do the new jerseys entail?

A blue collar town that never backs down.



We are the Nickel City. pic.twitter.com/nDja8yhTMW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2026

Finer details of new ensemble elicit feelings of WNY pride

Well, here are a few highlights of the finer, minute details that the Bills also mentioned regarding the new gear that was just released on Monday:

The “Charging Helmet” contains a horn, eye, and the red charging streak on each side of the helmet that connect in the back of the helmet while being displayed on a blue shell with micro-metallic flake finish and metallic blue accents.

contains a horn, eye, and the red charging streak on each side of the helmet that connect in the back of the helmet while being displayed on a blue shell with micro-metallic flake finish and metallic blue accents. The “Nickel Gray” foundation was pulled from inspiration stemming from steel mills, grain elevators, and rail yards in the area, which have been a foundational piece of the region’s rich history.

foundation was pulled from inspiration stemming from steel mills, grain elevators, and rail yards in the area, which have been a foundational piece of the region’s rich history. The “Blue Collar” is a nod to the tough-nosed, blue-collared workers who are the backbone of the greater Western New York region.

is a nod to the tough-nosed, blue-collared workers who are the backbone of the greater Western New York region. The “Charging Buffalo” is located on the left side of the jersey, close to the heart. This represents the mutual love between the franchise and its loyal fans.

is located on the left side of the jersey, close to the heart. This represents the mutual love between the franchise and its loyal fans. “Tone-on-Tone Striping” was used, meaning that the exact same stripe weights and ratios were used as the primary uniforms.

was used, meaning that the exact same stripe weights and ratios were used as the primary uniforms. “Go Bills” is located inside the back of the collar: it’s Bills Mafia’s version of “Aloha.”

It apparently took eight months for the design to be completed.

‘Nickel City’ jerseys will be worn twice this upcoming season

"This is essentially an alternate "color rush" designation, (so) we must use a secondary base color that already exists in our color palette,” Aaron La Porta, the Bills’ director of design, said regarding the jerseys.

“Gray was the one brand color we've never leaned into, so this was a fun challenge.”

The team is expected to wear the jerseys, which were also created as a representation of the new era of Bills football currently taking shape at One Bills Drive, twice this upcoming season at the new Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road.

Inside the new Highmark Stadium as seen from field level during a media tour of the venue on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, given the current NFL rules, the Bills are technically permitted to wear the jerseys both at home and on the road, so—given that no official announcement has been made yet in terms of when they’ll be worn—it is entirely possible that the team could choose to wear them once for an away game and once for a home matchup.

We’ll soon collectively find out.

Make sure to stay locked in right here to Bills ON SI for all your latest news and nuggets regarding your beloved Bills as training camp and the season are just around the corner.

My thoughts on the new jerseys?

Many throughout the fanbase have stated that they dislike the new “Nickel City” jerseys that were released.

Some have even gone as far as to use the term “hate.”

Me?

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (right) provides pass protection to give quarterback Josh Allen (17) time to get a pass off during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 28, 2025, last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, I’m somewhere in the middle. I actually like the new gray jerseys better than the current red “Color Rush” jerseys that seemingly get trotted out on the field during the holiday season once a year now.

Those have been around since November 5, 2015, when they were first unveiled before a game against the New York Jets.

So, although the Bills did just have the icy “Cold Front” jerseys put out last year—which were a flop mostly due to the poor performance against the New England Patriots when they wore them—I don’t hate that the team put out a jersey this year as both a tribute to the city’s past, while also recognizing the future that is ahead.

In the grand scheme of things, if Buffalo puts on a dazzling display on the field while wearing this new gray garb, then nobody is really going to care all that much . . . or at least they shouldn’t.

Oct. 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills starting inside linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans should be more concerned with the results on the field rather than the results from the red-carpet critics.

That’s the most important part of it all: so, don’t lose sight of that major detail, folks.

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