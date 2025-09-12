No surprise as Bills' star Josh Allen boasts top-selling special jersey
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen can do no wrong these days. From his his offseason marriage to Hailee Steinfeld, to getting his own signature Snickers sauces, to last Sunday's heroic performance in the epic comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, the reigning NFL MVP is riding one of the biggest, best personal waves in recent memory.
Before he takes the MetLife Stadium field Sunday against the New York Jets in an attempt to lead the Bills to a 2-0 start, Allen has another trophy for his mantle — the NFL's most popular new jersey.
Last month the NFL, Nike and Fanatics unveiled new "Rivalries" uniform to be worn by selected teams in selected games this season. On Wednesday those jerseys officially went on sale, and immediately went through the roof.
According to the Sports Business Journal, "Rivalries" jerseys accounted for 80 percent of all sales to make it the company's highest-selling product launch ever. The No. 1 team jersey purchased was the San Francisco 49ers. The top-selling player jersey? Allen, of course.
And to think, Tom Brady originally tried to hate on the Bills' "icy" new look.
The Bills and Allen will wear their "Rivalries" uniforms Oct. 5 at Highmark Stadium against the New England Patriots. Considering Allen's momentum, the Bills will likely be 4-0 and he'll again be the MVP frontrunner for that Sunday night showcase in the new jerseys.
