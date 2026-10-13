Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral With NSFW Cheer For Josh Allen During Bills-Rams

While Josh Allen was running the Buffalo Bills to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the 37-34 win for Buffalo, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was every Bills fan.

With the Bills and Rams knotted at 27 late in the fourth quarter and the Bills facing a second-and-17, Allen took off for a huge 21-yard run that set Buffalo up at the Rams' five-yard line, which led to a touchdown run from James Cook a few plays later.

After Allen's clutch play, the broadcast showed Steinfeld cheering her man on while he was taking off down the field and there is no doubt about how much she was into it.

"Go Josh! Let's go, Josh! Let's f****** go!" Steinfeld said in the viral clip, which you can check out below.

Hailee Steinfeld was HYPE for Josh Allen's run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eVqOwaGY9m — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Just like every Bills fan, Steinfeld is clearly living and dying on every play and we love to see it.

Unfortunately for the Bills, that touchdown was not enough to seal the win, as the Rams came back down the field on the very next series to tie the game, sending it into overtime.

The extra frame didn't disappoint, either.

More clutch runs from Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen busted off a few more big runs on the game-winning drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. The performance loudly dismissed the rumors that he was hiding a potential knee injury.

He first scrambled for 19 yards on second-and-7, and then ripped off a 13-yard run on the very next play to move the Bills up to Los Angeles' 27-yard line, where Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning field goal.

In all, Allen finished with a whopping 121 yards and one score on 10 carries while also adding 210 yards through the air and one touchdown to one interception.

“When it’s there, it’s there,” Allen said of his explosive runs. “I don’t want to make a living on that, I understand that, but I do know how much of a backbreaker that can be on a defense when you think you’re in pretty good coverage. I felt like there was some room to maneuver there and keep the chains moving.”

Bills fans hold their collective breath whenever Allen takes off with the football because it puts him at increased risk of injury, but his legs are such a weapon and he simply must take what the opposing defense gives him when he can.

On Monday night, Allen did just that and it made a huge difference in the Bills' win over the Rams.

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