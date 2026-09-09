Demeco Ryans Outlines Texans' Strategy That's Stopped Bills' Josh Allen, James Cook

The Buffalo Bills have the luxury of featuring a five-time NFL MVP finalist at quarterback and the league's reigning rushing champion at running back.

Stopping Josh Allen and James Cook isn't easy to do, but Houston Texans' head coach Demeco Ryans has found a recipe that's worked two years in a row.

By winning decisively in the trenches, the Texans have posted back-to-back home wins over the Bills. The two teams will meet for the third consecutive season in the September 13 opener that will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, and Houston's defense enters the matchup with arguably the NFL's best defense.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under the watch of Ryans, the Texans finished the 2025 season as the league's No. 1 defensive team. Houston held opponents to a NFL-low 277.2 yards per game.

Keys to containing Josh Allen

In 2024, the Texans defense forced Allen into one of the worst performances of his career.

He went 9-of-30 passing for 131 yards highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown to Keon Coleman. Although sacked only once and not intercepted, Allen looked out of sync and uncharacteristically perplexed throughout the 23-20 loss.

"Josh is a really tremendous quarterback," said Ryans. "When it comes to playmaking ability, he does a great job of extending plays probably better than anyone in the league."

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen was better in the 2025 meeting, but he was sacked eight times and was intercepted twice under constant duress. It appears as if Ryans plans to keep the heat on Allen from snap to whistle.

"Therefore, you have to be able to continue rushing as a defensive lineman. It's gonna take extra effort by everyone. It's gonna take guys covering a little bit longer because the guy is a great playmaker," said Ryans.

Tactics to slow James Cook

Cook's numbers haven't been bad in the two games against Houston, but they haven't been good enough to carry the offense to a victory. After 82 yards on 20 carries in 2024, he ran 17 times for 116 yards in last year's 23-19 primetime loss.

Cook ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run during the 2025 meeting, and Ryans has his defense focused on not letting it happen again.

"That's how they generate most of their explosive runs. It's when someone is not exactly where they're supposed to be. So, you have to play very sound. You have to build the wall up front. You have to set edges," said Ryans. "He got a run out on us last year. Short yardage [situation], he popped a run on us because we weren't fitting our gaps properly and we didn't finish from the safety position. So, it's all hands on deck to stop James Cook."

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was 3rd-and-1 on the Bills' first possession when Cook "popped" the run for the game's first touchdown.

"Precision is key when it comes to stopping him in the run. You can't overpursue, and try to play someone else's gap or do someone else's job when you're supposed to be where you're supposed to be," said Ryans. "If you're not there, he will find you. And that's what makes him a really great back. He's patient. He plays with really great vision."

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