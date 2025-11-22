Josh Allen Weighs In on Texans’ Defense After TNF Loss
The Houston Texans and their elite, well-rounded defensive unit took total control of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Thanks to a dominant effort upfront with eight sacks on Josh Allen, five of those being from the duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson,, along with a trifecta of turnovers from the hands of safety Calen Bullock, that firepower wound up being enough to help the Texans reach what's now a third-straight victory and their first time with a record over .500 across an up-and-down campaign thus far, now at 6-5.
And after such a statement effort from the defense and a big win on a short week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen made sure not to leave Houston without handing his praise to the Texans unit on the other side— making it clear that the group he just faced is an impressive one.
"It's a good unit. Statistically I think they're at the top at basically everything that you can be. They showed that tonight, That's s a really good football team. "
Josh Allen Hands Texans Credit After TNF Loss
In all, the Texans limited Allen to a much quieter day than he had put together last weekend in a six-touchdown day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buffalo had just 12 points from offensive drives, rattled off a couple of picks on the Bills' quarterback, including the game-sealer, and proved exactly why their elite numbers for the season are what they are. Allen still made his dent with over 250 yards through the air and just 10 incompletions on 34 passes, but it wasn't enough to take them over the hump.
The Bills, on a night where everything is clicking, might have a better chance to execute against a tough defensive matchup. But this time around, Allen and Co. didn't exactly come prepared for the challenge that the Texans' number-one scoring defense had to offer.
"They had a good plan, and we've got to play better... They wanted it today," Allen said. "We had a chance to win it there at the end, Just got to find a way."
It's been an all-season effort for the Texans to prove on tape that they're one of, if not the best defense in the NFL with potent playmakers at every level. A performance like they put up against the reigning league MVP on the primetime lights of TNF was able to showcase exactly that to the world.
