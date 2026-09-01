Buffalo Bills' Updated Depth Chart After 53-Man Roster Cuts

The preseason is finally over, which means the Buffalo Bills are ready to turn their focus to their first regular season game under rookie head coach Joe Brady.

Buffalo's former offensive coordinator inherits an elite roster, led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and 2025 NFL rushing yardage leader James Cook on offense. Defensively, first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard has some returning stars as well as a few intriguing new faces led by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

All that talent has the Bills coaching staff facing some lofty expectations. They can't meet those goals immediately, but need to ensure they attack every phase of the season with urgency. That began with trimming their roster to 53 players, which they did on Sunday. Now that we know which players are on the initial roster, we can dive into an updated depth chart.

Buffalo Bills' Offensive Depth Chart

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Running Back: James Cook III, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson

Wide Receiver: D.J. Moore

Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir, Skyler Bell

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer

Tight End: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes, Keleki Latu

Left Tackle: Dion Dawkins, Jude Bowry

Left Guard: Alec Anderson, Austin Corbett

Center: Connor McGovern, Lloyd Cushenberry

Right Guard: O'Cyrus Torrence, Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Right Tackle: Spencer Brown, Tylan Grable

There are no real shocks on the offensive depth chart with nine returning starters from the 2025 season. The two new starters are Alec Anderson at left guard, as he replaces David Edwards. At receiver, the Bills picked up D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason. Moore is coming off a couple of seasons with declining stats, but he has experience with Brady and is by far the most explosive wideout on the current roster.

Buffalo's biggest strength is at tight end where they have three players capable of starting in Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes. Second-year player Keleki Latu was also kept on the roster, which was smart since he was sure to garner interest from other teams if he hit waivers.

The offensive line should be just as good this season as they were in 2025, even with Edwards leaving. Anderson has been developing with their coaching staff for several years and should be a success right away. They do have excellent insurance in Austin Corbett, who was an underrated offseason signing.

Buffalo Bills' Defensive Depth Chart

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson

Nose Tackle: Deone Walker, Greg Gaines

Defensive Tackle: Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter

OLB: Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, Mike Danna

ILB: Terrel Bernard, Joe Andreessen

ILB: Dorian Williams, Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OLB: Bradley Chubb, T.J. Parker, Javon Solomon

Cornerback: Christian Benford

Nickel: Dee Alford, Jordan Hancock

Strong Safety: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jalon Kilgore

Free Safety: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Sam Franklin Jr.

Cornerback: Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun

There are definitely more questions on the defensive side of the ball than offense. First is the defensive line, where T.J. Sanders could be a starter despite an underwhelming rookie season. If Greg Gaines is able to get up to speed, he could move into the starting lineup as the nose tackle, which would allow Walker to slide over and play more of an attacking role.

At inside linebacker, the Bills are ready to start Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams, but we shouldn't sleep on Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The rookie fourth-round pick made noise throughout training camp and should have a major role right away. He could end up being very difficult to keep off the field.

Finally, their cornerback corps is a bit of a head-scratcher. Buffalo released UDFA Kani Walker, leaving them thin on the outside. This could be an area where they look for outside help, but for now, they seem content with Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun playing alongside Christian Benford.

Buffalo Bills' Special Teams Depth Chart

Kicker Tyler Bass reacts to a kick he made before Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Tyler Bass

Punter: Tommy Doman Jr.

Long Snapper: Reid Ferguson

Kick Returner: Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Skyler Bell

Punt Returner: Khalil Shakir, Ray Davis, Keon Coleman

After missing the entire 2025 season, Tyler Bass returns and was able to shake off a slow start to training camp. He enters the new year playing well and has no competition. He's joined by rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr., who was impressive during the preseason. Long snapper Reid Ferguson is entering his 10th season with the Bills and has been a model of consistency.

Their returners are interesting as well. Ray Davis was a stud on kickoff returns and had mixed results as a punt returner during the preseason. That means Khalil Shakir will likely be used on punts once again, but it would be ideal to keep him fresh for the offense.

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