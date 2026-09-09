Khalil Shakir and More Buffalo Bills' Injury Updates from Wednesday's Practice

The Buffalo Bills were back on the practice field on Wednesday, the same day the team will release its first injury report of the week prior to the Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

At the outset of practice, we received a total of six injury updates on players who have been out of practice recently, including on wide receiver Khalil Shakir, running back Ty Johnson, defensive backs Jordan Hancock and Jalon Kilgore, defensive end Javon Solomon and offensive tackle Jude Bowry.

First, we begin with the most important player from that list, which is no doubt Shakir.

Khalil Shakir injury update

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Shakir was spotted on the practice field and in pads taking part in practice on Wednesday.

This marks the first time Shakir has been practiced since he suffered his injury.

Before Wednesday, Shakir's Week 1 status was up in the air after he had missed so much time, but recent practices saw the wide receiver at least getting in some rehab work on the side, so we assumed he was close to getting back.

Now, Shakir looks to be firmly on track to suit up in Week 1. We'll know for sure just how involved he was at practice when Buffalo drops its first injury report later in the day.

Shakir is crucial to the success of the Bills' offense in 2026. He has typically been Josh Allen's No. 1 target in recent years, but he may take a back seat to DJ Moore this season, depending on how strong Josh Allen's and Moore's chemistry is.

Shakir has already established that chemistry with Allen, and he could be primed for better numbers now that he has a player in Moore who can take some attention and pressure off.

With questionable depth behind Moore and Shakir, the Bills desperately need both to stay healthy.

Ty Johnson, Jordan Hancock still sidelined

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball defended by New York Jets cornerback Tre Brown (30) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players who were not practicing were Johnson and Hancock.

Johnson, who has been dealing with a hamstring issu,e has been spotted doing rehab work in recent practices, which is a sign he's making progress. That said, his status for this week's game is very much up in the air until he logs at least a limited session.

As for Hancock, the details of his issue aren't known. There's no telling when he'll be able to rejoin the Bills at practice and we'd consider him unlikely to play on Sunday at this point.

Kilgore, Solomon, Bowry return

Bills Jalon Kilgore does a drill before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now for more good news: Solomon, Bowry and Kilgore were all on the practice field, which puts each one on track to be available versus the Texans.

As is the case with Shakir, we'll know more about their participation levels later in the day.

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