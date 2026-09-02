Bills' Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson Head List of Buffalo's Worrisome Injuries

The Buffalo Bills’ injury woes continued on Wednesday as it was announced by reporters on site that there were still several key players sidelined for the afternoon session at the practice facilities at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, New York.

Chief among them?

Eighth-year veteran running back Ty Johnson, fifth-year veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and second-year defensive back Jordan Hancock.

Bills not practicing Wednesday:



RB Ty Johnson

WR Khalil Shakir

T Jude Bowry

OLB Javon Solomon

NCB Jordan Hancock

S Jalon Kilgore — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 2, 2026

And, in addition to those three presumed prominent players, others like rookies Jude Bowry and Jalon Kilgore were also not on the field as the team is now just 11 days away from its season opener against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Regular season is fast approaching, meaning Bills’ injuries must quickly be resolved

Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson (26) runs through a gauntlet drill during Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it’s not time to hit the panic button just yet, it’s certainly not a great trend, especially considering that Johnson hasn’t seen the field in full equipment since apparently first injuring his right knee all the way back on Saturday, August 8, during the Bills’ annual “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at the new Highmark Stadium.

At one point, Buffalo’s first-year head coach Joe Brady noted that the running back could barely even walk due to the injury, but he’s since resumed running.

Meanwhile, Shakir continues to sit out due to an undisclosed injury that he apparently suffered following the team’s preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on August 15, which is a game where he tallied 41 yards on just two receptions while appearing in a few of the opening plays of the game.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) tries to avoid a tackle from Carolina Panthers' linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) in the first quarter of a preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Hancock, who’s been picking up steam in Jim Leonhard’s defense this summer, his injury is also undisclosed at this point in time.

No update was given at the start of Wednesday’s practice.

With that in mind, it’s imperative that the Bills at least get Shakir and Johnson back in the fold before the opening game against the Texans.

Known for having a strong defensive unit, Houston will surely look to capitalize on any weaknesses that Buffalo might have coming into the game.

And, the Bills not having their top third-down, pass-blocking back in addition to their top slot option would certainly be a major hindrance for the team from Western New York should it come to that in a little more than a week from now.

Johnson’s absence has been lengthy, making for a lack of cohesion

Buffalo Bills' running backs Ty Johnson (left) and Ray Davis (right) take in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on August 8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Originally, it was thought that Johnson could have quite the role in Buffalo’s “slightly” new-look offense under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., who has quite the history of helping get running backs involved heavily in the passing game on screens and other various routes.

So far, none of that has even been able to be tested this summer due to Johnson’s extensive absence.

Hopefully, it’s a seamless transition.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a regular-season game at NRG Stadium last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills’ fans and everyone else around the league will need to keep a close eye on this situation moving forward. It won’t be long before the real “bullets” are flying down in the Lone Star State, which just so happens to be in a venue where quarterback Josh Allen has never won in his career through four tries.

Allen will surely want all the help he can get on the field a week from Sunday in order to rectify that interesting, yet unfortunate fact.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —