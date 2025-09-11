Buffalo Bills' trenches post contrasting results in ESPN ratings
A Sean McDermott-led Buffalo Bills will always prioritize winning in the trenches. On Sunday night, Buffalo's offensive line did their part keeping Josh Allen clean, but the defensive line struggled against a dominant Baltimore rushing attack.
The eye test during the game was confirmed by ESPN's win rates, with Buffalo's OL posting top three numbers, but the DL ranking in the middle of the league, or worse.
According to ESPN, Buffalo's offensive line ranked third in the NFL with an 81% pass block win rate, trailing only the Jacksonville Jaguars (85%) and Minnesota Vikings (88%). The Bills were also second in run block win rate at 79%, trailing the Washington Commanders at 81%.
Dion Dawkins was one of 15 offensive tackles to win 100% of his pass blocks, and his 29 snap sample size was second-highest among the OTs pitching a shutout (Detroit's Taylor Decker won 30 pass block snaps). On the interior, David Edwards and Connor McGovern also posted 100% win rates, with Edwards' 29 wins and McGovern's 28 wins trailing only Mike Onwenu's 33 for New England. O'Cyrus Torrence ranked T-10th in run block win rate among IOL, with 19 wins in 23 plays for an 83% win rate.
It was a different story with the defensive line. Buffalo's pass rush win rate in Week 1 was 21%, ranked 29th in the NFL. Only the Ravens (19%), Panthers (15%) and Bears (12%) were worse. The team's run stuff win rate was average, with 31% ranking 17th in the league. Ed Oliver was T-9th among DTs in run stop win rate, winning 50% (eight of 16) plays.
Baltimore's Odafe Oweh ranked 20th in pass rush win rate at 16%. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten posted a 100% pass block win rate, winning all 13 plays. Center Tyler Linderbaum was also perfect, winning 13/13 reps on pass blocking plays.
