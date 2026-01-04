Opinions on the Buffalo Bills’ playoff chances have varied throughout the season.

As the Bills have endured a roller coaster campaign, confidence from outside entities has wavered. But at least one NFL Hall of Famer still has confidence in Buffalo to win it all.

And there is a specific reason why.

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears former player Brian Urlacher is honored during halftime of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

All about QB1

“I’m a Josh Allen fan,” said former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher on a recent episode of the Fitz and Whit podcast.

He added, “I feel like the AFC is pretty wide open. I understand the No. 1, No. 2 seeds, Denver and New England, are pretty good. I’m not sold. If that makes sense. I feel like Buffalo could beat any of those teams in the AFC and people wouldn’t be surprised about it.”

"Josh Allen could beat anyone, any day ... If their defense shows up at all they're gonna have a good chance to win a bunch of games."



Brian Urlacher trusts Josh Allen & Buffalo the most in the playoff picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/K6okmzAFFE — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) December 31, 2025

Laying it out

The Denver Broncos are currently the No. 1 seed in the conference, while the New England Patriots have earned the No. 2 spot entering Week 18. The Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have also punched their playoff tickets, while the AFC North division title remains up for grabs until the Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

So, while the Bills enter Sunday’s action as the No. 7 seed and will have to go on the road to begin their playoff run, Urlacher’s trust in Allen and Buffalo has not faded.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins provides pass protectionto give quarterback Josh Allen time to get a pass off during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

