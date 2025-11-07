Bills Central

Bills vs. Dolphins expert picks: Is anyone predicting Miami to upset Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills are heavy favorites for the Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins, but do any experts believe the Dolphins are capable of an upset?

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir and quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir and quarterback Josh Allen. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

While serious questions remain about the state of the Buffalo Bills' banged-up roster after a quiet trade deadline, the team is still riding high entering its Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills quieted a lot of doubters in Week 9 by pulling off an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, it was an upset win for the Bills, who were underdogs despite being the home team.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are going in the opposite direction after getting easily handled by the Baltimore Ravens last week. Miami didn't do a ton at the deadline, but they did trade Jaelan Phillips, which will make Josh Allen's life a bit easier.

This is the second meeting between these two AFC East rivals. The Bills got the better of the Dolphins in Week 3, 31-21.

With that win, the Bills have now won seven straight over Miami and 14 of the last 15 contests between the two teams.

James Cook (4)
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball after a catch in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Knowing where these two teams sit currently, and how much the Bills have dominated the Dolphins, is there any expert out there brave enough to pick Miami? Let's find out.

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills
  • Lindsey Thiry: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

CBS Sports

  • Cody Benjamin: Bills
  • Jared Dubin: Bills
  • John Breech: Bills
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 34, Dolphins 17

Iyer: "The Bills are rolling and the Dolphins are reeling. James Cook won't be slowed down from his march toward the league rushing title while there seems to be less chance of De'Von Achane getting the needed offensive support to keep up. Josh Allen makes sure this rematch isn't close."

Number of experts picking the Bills: 12

Number of experts picking the Dolphins: 0

Published
