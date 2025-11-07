'No replacing James Cook' as Bills' running back faces uncertain availability
There's no questioning what the NFL's second-leading rusher has meant to the Buffalo Bills thus far in 2025.
Fresh off his four-year contract extension, running back James Cook is making a bid for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Through eight games, he has rushed for 867 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries. He also has gained 100 yards on 13 pass receptions.
In Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, however, Cook nicked up his ankle during the first quarter. He briefly left the playing field to get taped by a trainer, but wound up playing 76 percent of possible off waivers snaps in the 28-21 win on November 2.
On Wednesday, however, Cook was unavailable for practice, placing his status in jeopardy for the November 9 road game against the Miami Dolphins in his native South Florida.
"It came up during the game. Just sore in the last couple days after the game there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Irreplaceable RB1
Cook has yet to miss a game yet this season, and starting quarterback Josh Allen hopes that streak doesn't end this Sunday.
"Obviously I said this in training camp, there's no replacing James Cook. Hopefully, he's doing everything that he needs to be doing, which, again, he's a true pros He's gonna be doing that. Hopefully, we can have him back by the time game time rolls around," said Allen.
Who carries load if Cook can't go?
In addition to Cook, the Bills have two running backs on the active 53-man roster.
While Ray Davis is listed as the primary backup, the 2024 fourth-round draft pick has seen limited action this season. Although active for all eight games thus far, Davis has logged only 65 offensive snaps.
Instead, Buffalo has called the number of third-down running back Ty Johnson more often over the season's first half. The 2019 sixth-rounder is averaging 18 offensive snaps per outing in his third year with the Bills.
"Very confident in them," said Allen.
Practice squad insurance
If Cook can't go on Sunday, the Bills will likely consider using a gameday elevation for practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. to serve as injury insurance.
Gore, who signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie in 2024, has yet to make his regular season NFL debut, but has performed well during preseason action.
Injury status upgraded Thursday
In a positive sign for his Week 10 availability, Cook practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday.
Reporter Matt Bove shared video of the Bills' RB1 having his ankle taped up by a trainer prior to hitting the field.
While Cook claimed he'll be ready in time for Sunday's game, there's certainly no guarantee.
