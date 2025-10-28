Bills Central

Bills-Chiefs Week 9 opening betting odds, Buffalo slight underdog at home

The Kansas City Chiefs are slight favorites against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills came out of their bye week on a mission. On the heels of back-to-back losses, they were able get back to their winning ways with a 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

They’re now 5-2, but still find themselves in second place in the AFC East, with the 6-2 New England Patriots sitting atop the division. Buffalo’s goal isn’t to simply win the division, however, as they have their sights set on a Super Bowl berth.

For that to happen, they have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been their kryptonite in the postseason. They get a crack at Kansas City this weekend, as the two face off in Week 9. Despite being at home, the Bills open as slight underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the 5-3 Chiefs.

RELATED: Sean McDermott credits Bills' position group for 'taking over' vs. Panthers

According to ESPN BET, the Bills are underdogs at home, with the Chiefs opening as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 51.5 points with the Buffalo moneyline currently at +105. For the Chiefs, their moneyline is -125.

That means a $100 bet on the Bills would win you $105 should they come out on top. Meanwhile, fans would have to place $125 on the Chiefs to bring in $100.

RELATED: Joe Brady disagrees with Sean McDermott's criticism of Bills' struggling passing game

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon’s game can be seen below.

Bills vs Chiefs, Week 9 betting odds & viewing info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, New York
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: CBS

RELATED: Bills’ RB James Cook named among biggest winners after Week 8 explosion

Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Bills +105, Chiefs -125

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.