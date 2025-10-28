Bills-Chiefs Week 9 opening betting odds, Buffalo slight underdog at home
The Buffalo Bills came out of their bye week on a mission. On the heels of back-to-back losses, they were able get back to their winning ways with a 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
They’re now 5-2, but still find themselves in second place in the AFC East, with the 6-2 New England Patriots sitting atop the division. Buffalo’s goal isn’t to simply win the division, however, as they have their sights set on a Super Bowl berth.
For that to happen, they have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been their kryptonite in the postseason. They get a crack at Kansas City this weekend, as the two face off in Week 9. Despite being at home, the Bills open as slight underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and the 5-3 Chiefs.
According to ESPN BET, the Bills are underdogs at home, with the Chiefs opening as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 51.5 points with the Buffalo moneyline currently at +105. For the Chiefs, their moneyline is -125.
That means a $100 bet on the Bills would win you $105 should they come out on top. Meanwhile, fans would have to place $125 on the Chiefs to bring in $100.
A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon’s game can be seen below.
Bills vs Chiefs, Week 9 betting odds & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, New York
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Bills +105, Chiefs -125
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
