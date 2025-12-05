Bills make consequential decision on Darius Slay's roster status

The Darius Slay saga continues.

If one thing is certain, it's that veteran cornerback won't dress for the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

After claiming Slay off waivers, and releasing cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram in a corresponding move, the Bills learned that the 34-year-old had no intention of reporting to the team. As a result, Buffalo placed Slay on the reserve/did not report list on Friday afternoon.

By tabbing Slay with the designation, the Bills retain his rights, making him ineligible to join another team.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23), linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) tackle Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When asked if the conversation about Slay potentially joining the Bills was ongoing, head coach Sean McDermott declined to address the reporter's question on Friday.

"I'm really gonna focus on our team right now. Let's focus on our team and coaching this game in a couple days. I wish him the best, him and his family," said McDermott.

Why snub Buffalo?

Slay appeared on the Speakeasy podcast on Thursday night, and he proclaimed that the Bills just caught him at a "bad time."

"I don’t feel like packing up and moving again," said Slay.

Slay's absence costs Bills

With Ingram exposed to waivers, the Houston Texans placed a successful claim on the fourth-year cornerback. After signing with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Ingram played 29 regular season games for the Bills, including all 17 in 2024.

The Bills thought they were upgrading their defensive backfield, but it turns out they lost a trusted depth piece to an AFC rival instead.

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

