Buffalo Bills will face returning star WR vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

The Buffalo Bills will face a Cincinnati Bengals team this weekend with both of its top wide receivers at quarterback Joe Burrow’s disposal.

After missing this past week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals WR Tee Higgins told reporters Friday that he has cleared concussion protocol and is set to make his return for Cincinnati on Sunday in Orchard Park.

“Yeah, I feel good,” said Higgins. “It happens, it’s football.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs with a catch in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots.

Higgins' return

The six-year NFL veteran sustained a concussion during his team’s Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots, but after a one-week absence, he will return to the Bengals’ starting lineup, which is in its second week since Burrow returned from a toe ailment that had kept him out since Week 2.

Now at full strength for the first time since Week 2, Cincinnati’s passing game will take on a Bills’ pass defense that has allowed the fewest yards passing per game (163.2) of any team in the NFL this season.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is helped to a cart after an injury during the second half against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo's resistance

Top cornerback Christian Benford has been at the forefront of the Buffalo secondary’s success this season and is coming off his first-ever AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception during his team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tre’Davious White has also come on strong as of late, while rookie CB Maxwell Hairston has done an adequate job while rotating in with White.

Higgins has totaled 40 receptions for 575 yards receiving and seven touchdowns this season. He will be someone the Bills’ defense must account for during this Week 14 matchup.

