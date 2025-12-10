3 keys to Bills getting revenge on Patriots in Week 15 AFC East showdown

In the most shocking result of the NFL season we have to go all the way back to Week 1. On Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-13.

Since then, the Raiders are 1-11 and the Pats 11-1.

We're not suggesting the Buffalo Bills try to steal a page from the game plan of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. But if they have any hope of winning the AFC East for a sixth consecutive season, the Bills must find a way to beat the Patriots Sunday in Foxboro.

After their Week 5 loss to New England, Buffalo knows exactly what not to do.

The Bills entered that game riding high at 4-0 and as prohibitive Super Bowl favorites. There was already a groundswell for Josh Allen to repeat as MVP and whispers about a 17-0 season. It was the debut of Buffalo's white ice uniforms, and the vibe on that Sunday night at Highmark Stadium against the 2-2 Pats was more coronation than football game.

Then came the shocking fork in the road, a 23-20 Patriots' upset that set in motion a potential changing of the guard in the division. Since that night the Pats are 8-0; the Bills 5-3.

The Bills were a mess that night. They committed 11 penalties and three uncharacteristic turnovers including two by Allen. One of his interceptions occurred at New England's 10-yard line.

Buffalo rallied to tie the score at 20-20 with 10 unanswered points, but then Pats' quarterback Drake Maye — with a lot of help from revenge-motivated receiver Stefon Diggs - drove for the 52-yard game-winning field with :15 remaining.

The Patriots are certainly not invincible. They do everything good, but really nothing elite. Of their 11 wins, only three — 7-6 Carolina, 7-6 Tampa Bay and the Bills — have come over teams with a winning record.

The three things Buffalo must do to beat the Pats:

1. Protect The Pigskin

New England's turnover margin is only +1. The Bills' three turnovers in Week 5 were the catalyst for the upset. No freebies.

2. Let James Cook

The Bills' Pro Bowl back got only 15 carries for 49 yards in Buffalo. It wouldn't be a mistake to double those numbers.

3. Return To Sender

The Pats lead the NFL with three kick-return touchdowns (two by Marcus Jones). Win the special teams game Sunday and the Bills have a great chance to win the game.

