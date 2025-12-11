What Josh Allen has noticed in first two weeks with Bills' newest WR

He has only one catch in two games, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks is already considered "a really good addition" for the Buffalo Bills.

Officially joining the roster on November 25, Cooks is preparing to make his third appearance for the Bills when they visit the New England Patriots in Week 15. The 2014 first-round draft pick has totaled 40 offensive snaps over the past two weeks in wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 32-year-old Cooks, who was with the New Orleans Saints for the season's first 10 games, has apparently made good progress with quarterback Josh Allen.

"I think we're in a really good spot. He works his tail off in practice . He's obviously been around the league for a very long time. It's no mistake. You can tell by his habits of why he's been around the league, and played at such a high level, for such a long time. It’s no different here. He's been a true professional," said Allen.

Cooks is easily the most-accomplished member of the Bills' receiving corps. He is 290 yards shy of the 10,000-yard receiving mark for his career, which began with quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans.

"The comfort is just going to continue to grow. He does everything the right way and we're just happy to have him here," said Allen.

Cooks 'brings energy'

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott sounds pleased with the in-season WR addition thus far.

"He's been a really good addition. As I've said before, he's very much a pro in all ways. Great teammate," said McDermott. "Tremendous approach week to week. Brings energy to our football team. He just goes about his business the right way and takes it one game at a time."

