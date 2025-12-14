4 Winners & 2 Losers from Bills' hard-earned Week 15 win vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots had a chance to clinch the AFC East in Week 15, but the Buffalo Bills weren't ready to give up the crown.

New England was off to a 21-0 lead in the first half, but the Bills fought back. They chipped away at the lead throughout the third quarter, finally taking over in the fourth. The end result was a 35-31 victory for Buffalo, who improved to 10-4 while dropping the Patriots to 11-3.

There was plenty of excitement to follow in this one, and we look back at the impressive win by highlighting who stood out as winners and losers in Week 15.

Winner: Dawson Knox, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Dawson Knox had a huge announcement this week as he and his wife welcomed their first child to the world. Knox celebrated the birth of his baby girl by putting up his best performance of the season.

The veteran tight end had three receptions for 37 yards, with two of those catches going for touchdowns. The second of which gave Buffalo their first lead of the day.

Knox even set a team record by scoring the most touchdowns by a tight end in franchise history. Clearly, this is a week to remember for Knox.

Loser: Brandin Cooks, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo was in the hole 7-0 following the Patriots' opening-drive touchdown. Ray Davis gave them excellent starting position following a 45-yard kick return, and Josh Allen found a wide receiver wide open deep in New England territory on the first pass.

That receiver was Brandin Cooks, who had the ball hit him in the hands, but he bobbled it before finally hauling it in. By the time he caught the ball, he was shoved out of bounds and never got both feet in with possession. Instead of being in field goal range, Buffalo punted a couple of plays later, setting the tone for the early struggles.

Winner: Tre'Davious White, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White enters the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo's defense was picked on throughout the game, but veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White had one standout play in the first half that saved points. With 15 seconds left in the first half, Drake Maye threw the ball to Mack Hollins in the end zone, and the former Bills' wide receiver had both hands on the ball.

Instead of being a 29-yard touchdown, however, it was an incompletion thanks to White, who was able to slap the ball out of Hollins' hands. New England settled for a field goal, going into the half with a 24-7 lead, which was better than 28-7. It also gave them some confidence as the Bills started their comeback in the third.

Loser: Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

All eyes were on Joshua Palmer, who was active on Sunday in place of Gabe Davis. Palmer quickly made fans question why he was out there when he put his team in a hole on their second drive.

Facing a third-and-four, Palmer was flagged for a false start, putting them in a far worse situation with a third-and-nine. Allen was sacked on the following play and had to punt for the second time in as many possessions.

Palmer did little outside of that penalty, finishing with just one reception for 16 yards.

Winner: James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When James Cook runs well, the Buffalo offense is dangerous.

Cook had 99 yards rushing on 10 attempts with two touchdowns. His second was an 11-yarder that proved to be the game-winner.

The star running back also had a receiving touchdown in the first half, putting up another impressive outing.

Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Entering this game, there was a lot of talk about Drake Maye being an MVP candidate. While the second-year quarterback has been fantastic, Allen reminded the world why he is the reigning MVP.

Allen finished with 193 yards and three touchdown passes while adding another 51 yards on the ground. He made the clutch plays when it mattered, keeping his team alive in the AFC East race.

