Bills' AFC East reign on ropes after rare first-half shutout at Highmark Stadium

What as uglier in the first half: the weather at Highmark Stadium or the Buffalo Bills' offense inside it?

Fortunately for Bills Mafia, we've seen this movie before. And, despite this double-digit halftime deficit to the Philadelphia Eagles, it usually has ended up well. New England Patriots 21, Bills 0 ring any bells?

This one, played in cold, dreary rain, is about as hideous as we've seen from Buffalo's offense.

In falling behind the Eagles, 13-0, the Bills have had four possessions, resulting in three punts and a fumble. They hav only 122 yards of offense and just one play of more than 20 yards. That one - a 50-yard pass from Josh Allen to Brandin Cooks - was wiped out when the quarterback tried to stop his throwing motion but had the wet football slip out of his hand for a fumble. James Cook, the NFL' s leading rusher, has been held to 39 yards on nine carries.

It's the first time the Bills have been shut out at home in a first half in 25 games. The last time was 6-0 to the New York Giants in Week 6 in 2023, in a game they rallied to win, 14-9.

The Bills have been the NFL's best second-half team all season. They have three wins - including vs. the Pats in Foxboro - after trailing by 10+ points.

But with New England's victory earlier Sunday, if the Bills don't pull another miracle against the Eagles, their five-year reign atop the AFC East will come to an end.

