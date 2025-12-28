Bills’ early momentum erased by costly officiating blunder in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills captured some early momentum in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles following a deep pass from Josh Allen to Brandin Cooks. Just two snaps later, the Bills were victims of an egregious call by officials.

Allen, who was under pressure by linebacker Jaelen Phillips, lost the football as his arm was going forward. The ball was hit by Phillips and went backward towards Philly's side of the field.

Jihaad Campbell outraced O'Cyrus Torrence for the ball, giving it to the Eagles at the 45. After the play, refs reviewed the play, which is the procedure for all turnovers.

Despite seeing that Allen's arm was going forward, the call on the field stood. The broadcast crew stated that there might not be enough evidence to overturn the call, which is what makes this play so infuriating.

Ideally, the play should have been blown dead. The problem is that officials have been instructed to allow the plays to continue when it's close. That way, there's a clear recovery, so they can decide who has the ball if replay shows it was, in fact, a turnover.

Officials approach to turnovers is flawed

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

That philosophy works great if the officials then use the replay to make the decision. If they use the replay to see if there's enough evidence, then it's unfair to stick with the call on the field, especially since we don't know what the true call on the field would have been, since they're instructed to let it play out.

As expected, the Eagles capitalized by scoring the first touchdown of the game, taking a 7-0 lead. That was a terrible swing following the 50-yard reception by Cooks, which had the Bills threatening to take the early lead.

This game is huge for the Bills, following the New England Patriots' win earlier on Sunday. If they lose to the Eagles, the Pats officially wrap up the AFC East, which would end Buffalo's five-year reign as champs.

