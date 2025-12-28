Is Bills' James Cook better RB than Eagles' Saquon Barkley?

James Cook is having a remarkable season for the Buffalo Bills.

It's not in the same class of O.J. Simpson in the early 1970s or Saquon Barkley circa 2024, but the running back is doing more than his share to make sure the Bills get into the playoffs, have a chance to win the AFC East and take another shot at getting to a Super Bowl.

Cook, who already has produced the third-most rushing yards in a Bills' season behind only two by O.J., looks to add to his total Sunday afternoon against Barkley's Eagles at Highmark Stadium.

Barkley, of course, led the NFL in 2024 with a 2,005-yard rushing season. This year he has a 1,000 yards less, while Cook has zoomed to the top with 1,532 yards. Over the last two seasons, Cook has run for 28 touchdowns. Barkley has scored only 20.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In advance of Sunday's showdown between two teams with Super Bowl hopes, the 2024 rushing champ this week exchanged messages with the likely 2025 king.

"I sent him a message on Instagram ... go finish," Barkley said. "He's the leading rusher. He's been having a heck of a year. He's been balling the last couple of years, but this year even more so."

Barkley averaged 125 yards per game last season, but only 71 this year. But as Bills Mafia knows all too well, Buffalo struggles to stop the run.

The winner of Sunday's game could very well be the "winner" of the matchup between of the NFL's best running backs.

"I'm super competitive and I want to be the best, but I can't just beat James Cook," Barkley said. "I don't go against him. I'm looking forward to going against the Bills. They've been super close to accomplishing what we've accomplished, so there will probably be a little more fire for them this game."

James Cook | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

