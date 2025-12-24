Josh Allen surprises Bills' offensive linemen with beefy Christmas gift

From Josh Allen to his Buffalo Bills' offensive line, "Merry ... Beefmas?!"

According to a video posted on TikTok by the wife of offensive tackle Alec Anderson, the reigning MVP and newly christened Pro Bowl quarterback recently gave Christmas gifts to his teammates. To his offensive lineman, Alysha Monet says Allen gifted a "quarter of a cow." She said the presets actually came from Allen his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

"One of my favorite parts about this time of year is gift giving," Monet says in the video. "I think it's really cool to see all the gifts the guys get each other, so I'm going to show you guys the gift Josh got for all the O-Linemen because it's so sweet."

In the video, she shows four shopping bags with packaged cuts of meat, including wagyu, filet, skirt steak and ground beef.

"I feel like this is something we've always wanted to get for ourselves," she says. "So I don't know how he knew we would want this! This is so dope. We actually had to go and buy a deep freezer from the store right now just to put all this meat in, but we're so grateful to Hailee and Josh. They are the sweetest people ever and this is such a good, functional gift."

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium.

In leading the Bills to an 11-4 record heading into Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen has thrown for 3,406 yards and 25 touchdowns and added another 552 yards and 12 scores on the ground. His foot is a bit banged up at the moment, but the dual threat says he's "planning on playing."

The offensive line should also expect a "nice" gift from running back James Cook, who has produced the third-best rushing season in franchise history - behind only two by O.J. Simpson - with a league-leading 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Josh Allen

