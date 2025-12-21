James Cook rallies Bills again while topping Thurman Thomas rushing record

At this point, Bills Mafia must be sensing a theme: Buffalo falls behind early, James Cook helps them rally.

Last week it was 21-0 to the New England Patriots. Sunday in Cleveland it was only 7-0 to the lowly Browns. Both times, it's been Cook to the rescue.

After the defense gave up a touchdown to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Browns on the opening drive, Cook took a hand-off, make 2 nifty cuts and then scampered 44 yards for the tying touchdown. On the 5-play, 80-yard drive, Cook carried three times for 67 yards.

In Foxboro, Cook carried 22 times for 107 yards and scored two of the touchdowns as Buffalo rallied for a key victory.

He gets overshadowed by MVP candidate Josh Allen, but Cook's importance is priceless. When he carries the 18 or more times they are 8-0; only 2-4 when he gets it 17 or less.

And, to think, during the turbulent offseason and training camp there were critics suggesting the Bills shouldn't pay to keep Cook.

With a 13-yard run in the second quarter, Cook continued one of the most productive seasons in franchise history. He passed Thurman Thomas' career-best rushing total of 1,487 in 1992. He went over 100 yards on the second drive, reaching the ball over the goal line for his second touchdown of the game.

The only player in Buffalo Bills' history to rush for more yards in a season than James Cook is O.J. Simpson. He had 1,817 in 1975 and his iconic 2,003 in 14 games in 1973. After his second score against the Browns, Cook's season total increased to 1,515, the third-highest single-season mark in team history.

We're obviously not suggesting that Cook is as good as O.J. or more productive than Thurman. In '92 Thomas added 58 catches for 626 yards; Cook only has 31 for 171.

