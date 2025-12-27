NFL experts evenly split on Bills-Eagles 'toss-up' predictions
With only two games remaining in the 2025 regular season, everything remains on the table for the Buffalo Bills.
An AFC East championship. Even a Super Bowl LX preview.
By the time the Bills kick off their NFL Sunday afternoon marquee game against the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles - unless, that is, you fancy the NFL Draft Bowl between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders - they'll know if their division hopes are still alive. If the New England Patriots beat the lowly New York Jets (who are starting third-string quarterback Brady Cook), the Bills will face elimination against the Eagles.
It was 2019 the last time the Bills didn't win their division.
If the Patriots lose to the Jets and Buffalo beats Philly, the Bills would regain first place in the AFC East thanks to a tiebreaker involving record vs. AFC opponents.
USA Today's six-picker panel is split 3-3 on the crucial Week 17 game at Highmark Stadium.
Bills over Eagles
"A heavyweight battle that will be fun to watch," writes Jordan Mendoza. "The Eagles have been hit-and-miss on the road, giving Josh Allen the perfect opportunity to dominate the Philadelphia defense."
Says Christopher Bumbaca, "The Eagles struggle to run the ball and the Bills can't stop it. On the other side, the Bills are effective running the rock against whoever. I'll let that logic drive the pick."
Eagles over Bills
"A Super Bowl 60 preview?," says Tyler Dragon. "The Eagles can send a message across the NFL if they win this game."
