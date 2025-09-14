Josh Allen temporarily knocked out of game by Jets' Micheal Clemons
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen temporarily exited the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets on Buffalo’s third drive of the first quarter after diving head first following a quarterback keeper.
Jets' defensive tackle Michael Clemons delivered a forceful blow to Allen’s face, which caused blood to spurt from the Bills’ quarterback’s nose. Allen then sprinted off the field and called trainers to tend to him. Mitch Trubisky entered the game as Allen exited.
He was later seen on the broadcast with blood gushing from his face, pointing to his nose. He then plugged his nose with a tissue before putting his helmet back on and heading back onto the field during the first and second quarter change-over.
Allen missed just two snaps, with Trubisky completing a 32-yard pass to wide receiver Joshua Palmer in his absence. On his first play back on the field, Allen fired incomplete to Dawson Knox, who dropped the pass.
At the time of the injury, the Bills led the Jets 10-0, with Allen returning to action to begin the second quarter. Buffalo got off to a good start in the running game, which included a 40-yard run from the Bills QB, which was the third-longest rush of his career. James Cook finished the drive with a one-yard plunge, which was his 16th rushing touchdown since the start of last season, which is tied with Derrick Henry for the most in the NFL.
Upon returning, Allen had a bit of blood on his uniform but appeared completely uncompromised.
