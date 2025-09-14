Bills Central

Bills' defensive starter suprisingly inactive vs. Jets, veteran WR healthy scratch

The Buffalo Bills are without starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver and an important member of the secondary as they battle the New York Jets in Week 2

Ralph Ventre

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to outrun Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to outrun Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although he was listed as questionable, Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was somewhat of a surprise inactive for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets.

While veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White makes his first appearance as a Bill since the 2023 season in the Week 2 tilt, Johnson was designated as one of Buffalo's seven inactives for the September 14 contest.

After not practicing on Wednesday due to a quad injury, Johnson participated in a limited capacity two straight days, and he sounded upbeat when addressing reporters following Thursday's walk-through in Orchard Park.

MORE: Two Bills' starters questionable to face Jets, James Cook cleared on injury report

"I feel straight," said Johnson.

When asked if the injury is something lingering from the season-opening win, Johnson dismissed any concern.

"A little bit. A little bit, but I'm good," said Johnson.

As it turns out, however, Johnson was not good enough to go on Sunday morning, although it could be a precautionary measure on the Bills part to protect one of their more important defensive players. Also, with the Jets expected to employ a run-heavy attack, Buffalo may opt to play with three linebackers more often on Sunday as opposed to their five-DB base formation.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Rookies defensive end Landon Jackson and offensive tackle Chase Lundt aren't dressed either.

In addition to veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was ruled out on Friday, linebacker Shaq Thompson and rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock are also inactive. Both players carried a questionable designation into Sunday.

Both practice squad elevations are active for Sundays AFC East showdown. Defensive tackle Zion Logue and undrafted rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins will make their season debuts when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Curtis Samuel
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' Gameday Inactives (Week 2)

DB Jordan Hancock

DE Landon Jackson

NCB Taron Johnson

OL Chase Lundt

DT Ed Oliver

WR Curtis Samuel

LB Shaq Thompson

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.