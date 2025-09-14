Bills' defensive starter suprisingly inactive vs. Jets, veteran WR healthy scratch
Although he was listed as questionable, Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was somewhat of a surprise inactive for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets.
While veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White makes his first appearance as a Bill since the 2023 season in the Week 2 tilt, Johnson was designated as one of Buffalo's seven inactives for the September 14 contest.
After not practicing on Wednesday due to a quad injury, Johnson participated in a limited capacity two straight days, and he sounded upbeat when addressing reporters following Thursday's walk-through in Orchard Park.
"I feel straight," said Johnson.
When asked if the injury is something lingering from the season-opening win, Johnson dismissed any concern.
"A little bit. A little bit, but I'm good," said Johnson.
As it turns out, however, Johnson was not good enough to go on Sunday morning, although it could be a precautionary measure on the Bills part to protect one of their more important defensive players. Also, with the Jets expected to employ a run-heavy attack, Buffalo may opt to play with three linebackers more often on Sunday as opposed to their five-DB base formation.
Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Rookies defensive end Landon Jackson and offensive tackle Chase Lundt aren't dressed either.
In addition to veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was ruled out on Friday, linebacker Shaq Thompson and rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock are also inactive. Both players carried a questionable designation into Sunday.
Both practice squad elevations are active for Sundays AFC East showdown. Defensive tackle Zion Logue and undrafted rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins will make their season debuts when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
Bills' Gameday Inactives (Week 2)
DB Jordan Hancock
DE Landon Jackson
NCB Taron Johnson
OL Chase Lundt
DT Ed Oliver
WR Curtis Samuel
LB Shaq Thompson
