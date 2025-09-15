TD scorer Elijah Moore 'can't lie' about satisfaction from Bills beating his old team
The jubilation was obvious.
The Buffalo Bills were in victory formation against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and wide receiver Elijah Moore did a post-play backflip as the safety measure behind quarterback Mitch Trubisky deep in the backfield.
After being traded away by the Jets in 2023, Moore, Gang Green's former second-round draft pick, was back in his old stomping grounds as an outsider, and he seemed more than happy to be there as the clock wound down on Buffalo's 30-10 road victory.
Despite residing on the lower half of the WR depth chart, Moore earned the start in Week 2, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady called his number with a jet sweep run on the Bills' first offensive snap. He totaled 30 reps on offense, including a four-yard touchdown rush that capped Buffalo's scoring three seconds into the fourth quarter.
RELATED: Josh Allen's bloody nose injury 'still kind of going on me' after Bills' blowout win
"No, it felt good," said Moore in a postgame interview shared WGR 550 AM. "I feel like that was something that was needed, not even just for my own self, but just feeling like I'm contributing to a team, getting to show my abilities, show them why they picked me, and contributing to that great win."
There's no doubt it meant more for Moore that the win came against the team who dumped him two years after drafting him at No. 34 overall out of Ole Miss.
“I mean, I can't lie. Whenever you play an old team, I think that every player would want to do his best and step up that game, because at the end of the day, it didn't work out," said Moore.
It's Year 5, and it seems to finally be working out for Moore in the NFL. He has a role on a winning team, and it feels "good."
MORE: 'Smart guy' already has Josh Allen's attention at Bills' training camp
"The fact that we won, and the way we did by so much, and with everybody contributing, it just felt good to help out," said Moore.
He also caught his lone target as a receiver for a 31-yard gain in the Week 2 win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —